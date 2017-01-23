2017 Audi TT RS vs RS3 Exhaust Battle: It's Not the Same Sound!

by Mihnea Radu 23 Jan 2017, 19:17 UTC · / Home / News / Car Profile I believe I'm not mistaken in saying that with the previous generation TT RS and RS3, the 2.5-liter engine was the same, sounded the same and produced the same horsepower.



Both are based on the MQB platform, are powered by 2.5-liter TFSI engine and use a 7-speed S tronic plus quattro. However, that's where the differences begin.



The TT RS uses a brand new engine with aluminum components that make it 25 kilos lighter. It's also got better injection and a total output of 400 PS vs. 367 PS in the hatchback. Torque is also up from 465 to 480 Nm.



That's not the only reason why the TT RS is 0.6 seconds faster to 100 km/h. Most of its weight being between the wheels, Audi was able to fabricate more of the rear from aluminum without upsetting the weight balance. As a result, the coupe is 80 kilos lighter.



Neither car sounds bad, but just like in the comparison against the But between the 2017 TT RS and the current RS3 8V Sportback, which we should call "2015", there's a big gap. That's like finding out the GLA 45 and CLA 45 sound different.Both are based on the MQB platform, are powered by 2.5-liter TFSI engine and use a 7-speed S tronic plus quattro. However, that's where the differences begin.The TT RS uses a brand new engine with aluminum components that make it 25 kilos lighter. It's also got better injection and a total output of 400 PS vs. 367 PS in the hatchback. Torque is also up from 465 to 480 Nm.That's not the only reason why the TT RS is 0.6 seconds faster to 100 km/h. Most of its weight being between the wheels, Audi was able to fabricate more of the rear from aluminum without upsetting the weight balance. As a result, the coupe is 80 kilos lighter.Neither car sounds bad, but just like in the comparison against the



The brand new performance coupe was voted the 2017 car of the year by viewers of the The brand new performance coupe was voted the 2017 car of the year by viewers of the

">Automann-TV YouTube channel. You are going to see a lot more of it, and hopefully, the BMW M2 will also get to shine pretty soon.Rather than doing just a standing rev battle, these guys also took to the road. Having a couple of 2.5-liter engines pass by the camera is like being dive-bombed by Stukas... only without the death and chaos.And even though the S3 looks about the same as the TTS, they have done wonders with the RS version. Especially from the front, it looks more angled than the RS3 because of the deep grille and how it ends on a flat plate that just says "quattro" at the bottom. And did we mention that only one these cars has a digital dash?