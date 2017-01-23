2017 Audi TT RS vs RS3 Exhaust Battle: It's Not the Same Sound!

I believe I'm not mistaken in saying that with the previous generation TT RS and RS3, the 2.5-liter engine was the same, sounded the same and produced the same horsepower.
"> Porsche 718 Cayman S, the TT RS seems angrier. It should be noted that both Audis aren't tuned yet feature optional RS Sports Exhaust systems.
But between the 2017 TT RS and the current RS3 8V Sportback, which we should call "2015", there's a big gap. That's like finding out the GLA 45 and CLA 45 sound different.
Both are based on the MQB platform, are powered by 2.5-liter TFSI engine and use a 7-speed S tronic plus quattro. However, that's where the differences begin.
The TT RS uses a brand new engine with aluminum components that make it 25 kilos lighter. It's also got better injection and a total output of 400 PS vs. 367 PS in the hatchback. Torque is also up from 465 to 480 Nm.
That's not the only reason why the TT RS is 0.6 seconds faster to 100 km/h. Most of its weight being between the wheels, Audi was able to fabricate more of the rear from aluminum without upsetting the weight balance. As a result, the coupe is 80 kilos lighter.
Neither car sounds bad, but just like in the comparison against the