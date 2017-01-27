2017 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Gets Updated 600 HP V12

The Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante is probably the last significant car of an era that about to be over - the naturally aspirated super-GT. We all know both the benefits and shortcomings of turbochargers, but Aston decided to ignore them one more time and make this car.





The core of the project is the 5.9-liter V12 you'll no doubt be familiar with. Several small changes have resulted in a total output of 600 PS matched by a throatier exhaust sound. But that's only for the European model, because the US-spec one will be tuned to only 580 horsepower.



The bit that makes this a much better convertible GT is the eight-speed Touchtronic II Transmission, a much cleaner, and smoother shifting solution then what was there before. Aston Martin doesn't provide any performance figures, but we know the coupe version will sprint to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds and top out at 201 mph.



You'll need lots of time and a magnifying glass to spot how there's a silver frame for the enlarged bottom air intake or where little carbon canards have been added. However, it's easy to see that all the optional cosmetic goodies from the old Volante are now standard. And with the top down, that gorgeous interior is in full view. That carbon dash is about as unique as the engine sitting just in front of it.



Both AMG engine. S-badged models are always something special, customized with the same care you would show your first-born. Is it as beautiful as the DB11 Volante? I guess that depends on who you ask, but from certain angles, it has a classic look, and from others, there's too much carbon fiber. Both Vanquish S models will arrive in dealerships this April. The Volante will be $315,775, making it $18,000 more expensive than its fixed-top car. We'll leave it up to you to decide how this car is better than the $176,400 S63 Cabriolet, with a hand-crafted 5.5-liter engine.