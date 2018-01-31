YouTuber Throttles D.C. Street to Support Net Neutrality, Messes with Police

Net neutrality, the principle that calls for governments to mandate Internet service providers (ISP) to treat all data on the Internet the same, ended on December 14, after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) repealed regulations put in place by the Obama administration.

The latest such protest, and perhaps the most revealing regarding what the end of net neutrality really means,



Without asking permission or notifying authorities, Bliss went on to create slow lanes of traffic on the street right outside the FCC headquarters. Since he is not a bad guy, for “just $5 a month, drivers can upgrade themselves to Priority Access” status and go for a faster lane.



Bliss occupied two of the three lanes of the 12th Street with cones and the third with him riding a bike at insanely slow speeds. On the back of his jacket, a message for the motorist that began piling up behind: “Ask me about our 12th Street $5 a Month Priority Access Plan.”



The reactions of the drivers and passersby were mixed. Some were patient, others began honking their horns, a few were even curious if Bliss was making a movie of some sorts.



The police didn't take long to arrive at the scene (four officers, at one point), asking Bliss whether he is going to continue to disrupt the traffic. The YouTuber's priceless answer was “the thing is that if I let everyone go at a normal speed, no one would buy my passes. You know what I'm sayin'?” That really sent that cop into a mental block... (minute 1.20).



This was day 1. Bliss came back for another shot the next day. This time the driver's were pretty much on edge. The pedestrians, however, know they live in America and encourage the protester to do “do what he wants” and “keep it up.” He even gets a helping hand from a person, who comes up to his bike and begins pushing him along. By the time the cops show up, Bliss was slowly biking away.



On day 3, police take a more proactive approach, and instead of making Bliss take the cones away they do it themselves, by tossing them on the sidewalk. As soon as Bliss got to them, he put them back, with the officer still on the scene.



There was never a fourth day. Since Bliss' stunt, 12th Street now has a constant police presence. Bliss “could no longer restore freedom to the FCC.”



