YouTuber's Quest for First Car, a BMW 328i, Shows Why the Past Has No Place in the Future

Private investigators will do anything from busting a cheating spouse to finding your lost relative. They'll also help you track your long-lost car to the current owner. Well, car enthusiast Thomas Hunt of TJ Hunt YouTube channel recently hired a private investigator to track down his first car – a BMW 328i.
Like other prevalent car YouTubers in the United States, TJ Hunt surfaced at the top of the automotive influencer board by doing the simplest things – owning a vlog camera and documenting his car mods.
He's garnered quite the following on the platform with over 2 million subscribers. He's been running a BMW content series recently, and his original mission was to rebuild his dream vision of a BMW M3.
"The original mission since we started this series was to rebuild my dream vision of an M3, but also try and find and purchase back my first BMW 328i," he revealed.
In the first episode of the series, he hired a private investigator to try and track down his long-lost first car. A BMW 328i. The mission was a success but with a significant hitch – the current owners didn't want anything to do with Hunt.
The private investigator was able to trace the family of the current owner (not in contact with the owner). They made it clear to Hunt that they won't take any part in trying to connect him with the owner of the vehicle.
Hunt later met with the owner's relative, who assured him that getting his first car, the priced BMW 328i, would not be easy.
"I don't want to talk about my dad, but it's probably not going to happen. It sounds like you really need the car, I wish I could help you, but I can't," a family member told Hunt.
It's a bummer Hunt came so close to getting his first car back and reliving his memory.
They say, "memory is a good thing if it doesn't drag a bad past with it." Sometimes, the best place for things from our past is where they rightfully belong – in the past.
