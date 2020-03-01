You’ll Have So Many Questions After Watching These Weird Images on Google Maps

Don’t Even Think About Buying a Driving License from Facebook

The Google Maps car capturing weird stuff in street-level imagery is by no means something uncommon, but from time to time, we still come across photos that are pretty hard to explain. 8 photos



Leaving fashion aside, there are just too many questions to be answered here, and I’m not just thinking about that man’s questionable choice of wearing white socks with blue flip-flops.



Obviously, the main question is what is that man doing on the hood of the car, and more importantly, why using that position precisely?



Maybe we can ask the man across the street that just sits on the porch and who has two fine examples of mounted goose taxidermy craftsmanship alongside what appears to be an owl.



As if this wasn’t already enough, the Dodge has the front left wheel blurred because you know, showing a wheel can be such a violation of privacy these days. If you do want to see the wheel in all its glory, just go back a few meters.



And what’s with all the junk in that pickup which, by the way, appears to be used for plowing snow as well?



These images on Google Maps aren’t really new, as the date on Street View indicates they were captured in September 2011. Since they’re already nine years old, there’s a chance the Google car will soon pay another visit to the street, so expect this awkward encounter to go dark rather sooner than later.



