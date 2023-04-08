You Will Not Feel Like Captain Picard in the Mach 9 Stargazer Spaceplane

Before becoming famous as the captain of the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D Federation starship, Jean-Luc Picard was a member of the crew serving aboard the USS Stargazer. That would be a Sagan-class ship that is quite important for Trekkies. I wonder what they have to say about a contraption that has nothing to do with star travel using the name. Even if it’s described as the fastest reusable hypersonic aircraft ever designed…

6 photos Photo: Venus Aerospace