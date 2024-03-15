You Can't Make This Up: Seafood Thief Runs Away With Salmon in the Trunk, High-Speed Chase

A seafood thief (yes, you've read it correctly, a seafood thief) was recently caught stealing boxes of cod and Alaskan salmon from a semi-truck parked on the street, leading to a Hollywood-style chase on the interstate.
You'd think people would risk everything for more valuable goods, but in this case, a driver believed getting some boxes of cod and Alaskan salmon would be worth it.
It happened in Philadelphia when the thief spotted the refrigerated truck parked on the side of the road. He opened the door of the semi-truck, jumped inside, and started loading up his car with boxes of fish.
He eventually ran away with the police on his tail, leaving some boxes of delicious fish on the ground as he hoped to escape the law enforcement. Instead, he started a high-speed chase on the I95, though it turns out the man was a bad thief but a great driver. He escaped after hitting one patrol car, exiting the highway, and making himself unnoticed by running on foot.
The suspect eventually abandoned his car with all the seafood inside, with the police still searching for him. It's unclear if the runaway vehicle was registered in his name, but it shouldn't take long for law enforcement to track him down. Police did not reveal if they already found the suspect's identity, but more information should be provided soon as the search continues.
Meanwhile, it looks like protecting even fish with devices like AirTags has become mandatory. Apple's AirTag is a pill-shaped device that can be planted virtually anywhere without the thief noticing it. People have turned to AirTags to protect everything from cars and bikes to even jackets – that's right, people steal jackets, and owners plant AirTags inside to track them down.
AirTags don't work like traditional GPS devices, but they communicate with the master smartphone using the Find My network. It uses Bluetooth to connect to nearby iPhones and use their Internet connection to broadcast its coordinates to the owner's phone. Its location appears in the Find My app, allowing the owner to see the device on the map. The only way to disable an AirTag is to remove the battery.
Police recommend car owners to install such devices in their cars, as they can provide valuable information if the vehicles get stolen. However, AirTags have become must-have devices for protecting any valuable thing, but who knew that even boxes of salmon would become a target for thieves?
The search for the suspect continues, and I'll continue to monitor this case because I'm genuinely curious to hear the man's reasoning for such an unusual heist. Who knows, maybe he was planning a large barbecue and couldn't find enough fish at the supermarket in his neighborhood.
