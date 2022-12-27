Five Bike Theft Deterrents Get Tested in Real Life, Nobody Steps In

If you follow the news, forums, or even just have many friends on your social networks, you may know that motorcycles get stolen. Thefts are more common in some areas of some cities, but there are no guarantees that your precious ride will not be taken from you if you have parked it in a more expensive district.
In fact, there are few things that genuinely stop motorcycle thieves in action, and those things are not always the same in every scenario. Ideally, you would want thieves to not be aware that your motorcycle exists. Yes, if nobody knows that you have a bike and where it is kept, there is nobody interested in looking at it or taking it away.
The described situation may keep opportunity thieves away from your property, but that does not mean that you should not use as many precautionary measures as possible. An alarm should be a good idea, but professionals know how to deactivate them, and the same goes for many commercially available locks.
Instead, you must never rely on just one countermeasure against thieves. You need to have several visible theft deterrents, as well as an alarm, and this is just to provide you with a few more chances.
The idea with multiple visible deterrents is that thieves know how to crack most of these systems, and they also can estimate how long will it take them to get the bike free from its visible shackles.
The winning solution is to find enough deterrents to make a bike not worth the effort and risk of theft, without making your bike look like it should be taken to a salvage yard.
At the same time, too many theft deterrents might make you unwilling to ride your bike, as installing a disc lock, steering lock, a cover, an alarm, a large chain, and a few more things might make your lazy side unwilling to install everything or presume that it is safe since nobody tampered with it for so long.
Well, this last part is just how the bike in the video was stolen from its previous owner. It was recovered by the police after it was crashed into a police cruiser, and its owner sold it to a salvage yard. Now it is ready to ride again, but first, it must demonstrate a few anti-theft measures.
The people at Bikes and Beards have decided to run an experiment with one of their motorcycles, which was previously stolen. The bike in question, a Suzuki GSX-R 600, is among the top five models that thieves target. The reason for that is that its fairings can be sought after, and so are many other parts that get sold when the bike is parted out.
In their latest video, they leave their bike street parked and ask a friend to attempt to steal it however he sees fit. The friend in question is not a bike thief, but just a team member who was asked to help, so do not hate him just yet. Instead, learn how common bike theft prevention tools can be evaded and figure out what you can buy for your bike.
Remember that not all bikes are ridden off by thieves, most are just pushed away, or just picked up and put in a van or in the back of a pick-up truck, so do not bother too much in preventing your bike from starting, as most thefts do not require starting the motorcycle.
Instead, be sure the bike has several theft deterrents visible, but keep it as far from pedestrians as possible, in an area where only residents have access. This way, it should be seen by as few people as possible, but we realize that not everyone has this luxury.
If that fails, renting a garage near where you live is also an option, but be sure that its locks are safe, as well, not just your bike. Otherwise, you are just giving the thieves a place where they can work without being disturbed and people might think that someone is repairing something in a garage.
Do not rely on bystanders for help, as most people will ignore the entire thing, as thieves look like regular people, so it is not easy to tell the difference between an owner who is working on their vehicle and someone who is attempting to steal it.
The described situation may keep opportunity thieves away from your property, but that does not mean that you should not use as many precautionary measures as possible. An alarm should be a good idea, but professionals know how to deactivate them, and the same goes for many commercially available locks.
Instead, you must never rely on just one countermeasure against thieves. You need to have several visible theft deterrents, as well as an alarm, and this is just to provide you with a few more chances.
The idea with multiple visible deterrents is that thieves know how to crack most of these systems, and they also can estimate how long will it take them to get the bike free from its visible shackles.
The winning solution is to find enough deterrents to make a bike not worth the effort and risk of theft, without making your bike look like it should be taken to a salvage yard.
At the same time, too many theft deterrents might make you unwilling to ride your bike, as installing a disc lock, steering lock, a cover, an alarm, a large chain, and a few more things might make your lazy side unwilling to install everything or presume that it is safe since nobody tampered with it for so long.
Well, this last part is just how the bike in the video was stolen from its previous owner. It was recovered by the police after it was crashed into a police cruiser, and its owner sold it to a salvage yard. Now it is ready to ride again, but first, it must demonstrate a few anti-theft measures.
The people at Bikes and Beards have decided to run an experiment with one of their motorcycles, which was previously stolen. The bike in question, a Suzuki GSX-R 600, is among the top five models that thieves target. The reason for that is that its fairings can be sought after, and so are many other parts that get sold when the bike is parted out.
In their latest video, they leave their bike street parked and ask a friend to attempt to steal it however he sees fit. The friend in question is not a bike thief, but just a team member who was asked to help, so do not hate him just yet. Instead, learn how common bike theft prevention tools can be evaded and figure out what you can buy for your bike.
Remember that not all bikes are ridden off by thieves, most are just pushed away, or just picked up and put in a van or in the back of a pick-up truck, so do not bother too much in preventing your bike from starting, as most thefts do not require starting the motorcycle.
Instead, be sure the bike has several theft deterrents visible, but keep it as far from pedestrians as possible, in an area where only residents have access. This way, it should be seen by as few people as possible, but we realize that not everyone has this luxury.
If that fails, renting a garage near where you live is also an option, but be sure that its locks are safe, as well, not just your bike. Otherwise, you are just giving the thieves a place where they can work without being disturbed and people might think that someone is repairing something in a garage.
Do not rely on bystanders for help, as most people will ignore the entire thing, as thieves look like regular people, so it is not easy to tell the difference between an owner who is working on their vehicle and someone who is attempting to steal it.