You Can Now Book a $125K Seat to Fly With a Space Balloon Into the Stratosphere

Not even a week ago, Florida-based startup Space Perspective successfully completed the first unmanned flight of its giant space balloon. Now, the company announced that it has already started selling tickets for a six-hour trip aboard Spaceship Neptune, where adventurers will feast their eyes on 360-degree views of our planet from the stratosphere.
Up to eight guests will be able to get into Spaceship Neptune, a pressurized capsule propelled by a space balloon the size of a football field. The balloon, dubbed Neptune One, will lift off from Space Coast Air and Spaceport, which is located right next to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. It won’t use rocket propulsion or generate g-force acceleration. Therefore, passengers will enjoy a smooth two-hour ascent into the stratosphere.
After reaching a 100,000 feet (30,480 meters) altitude, the guests will be treated to an incredible sight. They will feast their eyes on the blue marble we call home, and they’ll have plenty of time to gaze into the blackness of space and see how the Sun hits Earth’s curvature down below.
During the six-hour journey, passengers will ride in comfort as they’ll be able to enjoy reclining seats positioned right in front of the capsule’s massive windows, an open call on dress, a bar where they’ll be served champagne, and a bathroom.
Although the last week’s test flight was unmanned, commercial flights will have a pilot on board. Space Perspective ensures safety by using NASA-developed flight technology. Like other space capsules, after hovering for two hours into the stratosphere, Spaceship Neptune will begin its descent, and it will land with a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. From there, and the capsule will be retrieved by a ship.
All these will be available from 2024 to anyone who can afford a $125K ticket. Although the price tag doesn’t come close to a ride on Blue Origin or SpaceX capsule, you’d still have to dig deep down in your pocket to be able to take pictures of planet Earth from 20 miles (30 km) above.
