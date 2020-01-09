Xtrac P1316 e-Axle Revealed, Packs Up To 340 PS For Rallycross Racing

As you already know, the World Rally Championship is going hybrid in 2022 thanks to “a supplementary hybrid system” that enables all-electric driving mode and additional performance for the internal combustion engine. The World Rallycross Championship has even bigger plans for 2021, allowing ICE cars to race against all-electric cars.
Xtrac Limited is the company responsible for the e-axle for those EV racers, a British outfit that’s also specialized in sequential transmissions and 4WD systems. “No other supplier can deliver a motorsport EV gearbox virtually off the shelf, which is why the motorsport industry acknowledges Xtrac as the world's leading supplier of motorsport transmissions,” said chief executive officer Adrian Moore about the P1316 e-axle.
Tipping the scales at 21 kilograms (46.3 pounds), the P1316 features an overall ratio of 7.90:1 and it’s suitable for electric motors with an output of up to 250 kW and 15,000 rpm. In other words, that’s 340 PS in Europe and 335 horsepower in the United Kingdom and U.S.
Made from XM023 ultra-high specification material and featuring weight-optimized components, the P1316 is also suitable for circuit racing and e-touring cars according to Xtrac. Lubricated by an internal eccentric rotor pump, the e-axle can also be specified with an external oil cooler. The driveshaft’s length can be optimized for each vehicle.
Xtrac will ship the P1316 to Kreisel, chosen by the FIA as the supplier for the battery-powered propulsion system. The Austrian company is also responsible for the motors, inverters, and battery. Each top-class rallycross car featuring two single electric axles for e-AWD.
When the FIA announced the specifications of 2021 electric racing cars for the world rallycross series, the people with pencils behind their ears made it clear that the powertrain will develop as many as 680 PS (671 horsepower). Coincidence or not, the output mirrors that of the plug-in hybrid Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid super sports sedan.
A lesser category – called eRX Junior – will compete with entry-level rallycross cars featuring “around 340 PS.”
