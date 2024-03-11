Would You Scratch That Classic Ford Bronco Itch With This 1977 International Scout II?

Even though crossovers are now more popular than ever and hold a significant chunk of new car sales regardless of whether they are EVs or ICE models, 4x4s are still rare, and only a handful of models fall into this category.
Things weren't that different back in the day either, but the offering comprised some out-of-the-ordinary machines, like the International Scout. Built to take on the likes of the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco, the Scout II came to life from 1971 to 1980, signed by International Harvester, a company mostly known for its agricultural equipment.
Assembly took place at the Fort Wayne factory in Indiana, and the Scout II was the successor to the 80 and 800. Multiple versions were offered throughout its lifetime, and this model came with multiple powertrains. Straight-six units made up the engine family, next to a pair of V8s and a straight-four. It was also offered with diesel power, and this is the lump powering the pictured car.
According to the ad that we will link in a few moments, it features a 198 ci unit. The 3.2-liter six-cylinder oil burner is paired with a manual transmission with four gears and four-wheel drive. The vendor says this vehicle "is ready to tackle a variety of terrains," and given its muscular appearance, complete with generous ground clearance, chunky rubber, basic truck underpinnings, and a few other bits and bobs, it might just do that better than some modern 4x4s.
According to the ad, the classic 4x4 has been "meticulously maintained" and is "a remarkable blend of vintage aesthetics, originality, and off-road prowess," which makes it "a coveted choice for collectors and enthusiasts alike." But how much would you have to fork out to park it in your garage? That would be $69,900, which doesn't make it the bargain classic you were probably looking for.
By comparison, one could get a brand-new Ford Bronco for over $40,000 (MSRP) in today's market, whereas the rivaling Jeep Wrangler starts at under $37,000 before destination. Still, if this International Scout II sounds more appealing, then you will have to click on this link, which takes you to the ad, and get in touch with the vendor to sign your name on the dotted line and become its third owner.
This International Scout II, which is a '77 model, meaning that it came to life three years before assembly ended altogether, features a Dark Brown Metallic paint finish and a Winter White top. Inside, it has a Tan Bark Deluxe look with Woodgrain trim, and there are no modern amenities whatsoever. In fact, this is a highly original copy that has had only two owners since it came to life 47 years ago, who have put 104,042 miles (167,439 km) on the clock.
