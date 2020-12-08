World’s Worst Thief Steals 13th Vehicle in 18 Months, Doesn’t Have Bad Taste

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results,” Albert Einstein once said. Einstein had no idea how the San Francisco Police Department operated, that's for sure.
A man likely gunning for the title of the worst vehicle thief in the world has been arrested for the 13th time for stealing a vehicle in 18 months. And that’s not even the most hilarious (or saddest, it’s a matter of perspective) part of the story; the fact that San Francisco PD is boasting about the arrest is.
Earlier this month, the San Francisco PD sent out a tweet announcing the arrest. You can see it at the bottom of the page: apparently, during a routine traffic stop, a man riding a black Triumph motorcycle was busted for vehicle theft. It was his 13th arrest for this specific reason in just one year and a half, which means he was somehow able to get himself arrested every 41 days in the past 18 months.
The tweet was dubbed either a hilarious self-own or the most ridiculous thing ever. After all, if the 31-year-old man was a “prolific vehicle/motorcycle thief” and authorities knew about his track record, many users asked how come he was still out and about, able to continue in his thieving ways?
In a statement to SFist, the SFPD doesn’t address the question of how come all those 12 other arrests failed to land him behind bars and thus prevent him from stealing. However, it does say that he’s been charged with “vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, a license plate display violation, and possession of a controlled substance.”
To paraphrase one of the comments on social media, the 13th time’s a charm in this case, and authorities will really be throwing the book at him. On the upside, at least he had an eye for nice-looking vehicles and apparent good taste.
Yesterday we booked a prolific vehicle/motorcycle thief after TL cops spotted him on this motorcycle near Hyde/GG. The MC was reported stolen earlier in the @SFPDCentral District. This is the suspects 13th arrest in our City for MV theft in just 18 months. SFPD case 200723785. pic.twitter.com/rWMIGg6C8c— SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) December 2, 2020