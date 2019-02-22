autoevolution
 

World’s First Private Moon Lander Launches on Falcon 9 Rocket

22 Feb 2019, 7:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
SpaceIL, an Israeli group competing in the Google Lunar X Prize competition, has become the world’s first private company to send a lander to the Moon, following the successful launch on board a Falcon 9 rocket on February 21.
7 photos
China plans Moon baseChina plans Moon baseChina plans Moon baseChina plans Moon baseChina plans Moon baseChina plans Moon base
The Falcon 9 took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday carrying SpaceIL’s Beresheet lander, as well as an Indian communications satellite called Nusantara Satu.

“Congratulations to SpaceIL and the Israel Space Agency. This is a historic step for all nations and commercial space as we look to extend our collaborations beyond low-Earth orbit and on to the Moon,” said in a statement NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

Following the launch, as usual, the rocket’s first stage landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship. It was this particular’s booster third launch and landing.

The Beresheet is currently circling the planet as part of the planned orbits it is supposed to do. Once this is complete, it will head for the Moon and it will orbit it too several times before landing in the Mare Serenitatis region in the Moon’s northern hemisphere.

The lander will be controlled from Earth, and it will not navigate on its own. Critical to the success of the mission is the speed at which the Beresheet approaches the Moon, as it may overshoot it if it doesn’t slow down enough.

SpaceIL expects to reach this stage two months from now.

The lander is the size of a dishwasher. It has the capability of moving around on the lunar surface by hopping and it will conduct several experiments on the Moon, including ones meant to reveal Lunar magnetism. 

SpaceIL was a competitor in Google’s Lunar XPrize competition and fought five teams  with the goal of developing low-cost methods of robotic space exploration. 

The other teams competing for the Google competition are Moon Express, Synergy Moon, Teamindus, and Hakuto.

spaceIL Beresheet Moon Falcon 9 space launch lander google x prize
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
GMC AcadiaGMC Acadia Medium SUVBENTLEY Bentayga SpeedBENTLEY Bentayga Speed Large SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 