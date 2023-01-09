World’s Biggest Air Taxi Event Coming to California This Year

If you would like to not only take a closer look at eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) but also watch some of them in action, you’re in luck. This year, the largest international event dedicated to these futuristic air vehicles is headed to California.
The world is closer than ever to achieving its dream of totally eco-friendly passenger flights. The smaller, sleeker so-called air taxis are paving the way with green commutes, until large airliners fueled by hydrogen or other alternative fuels can provide clean long-haul travel. Some of the most impressive flying taxis are already gearing up for production, while the dedicated infrastructure is slowly being developed in different parts of the world.
Since AAM (advanced air mobility) is an entire system that’s basically being developed from scratch, cooperation is key. You can’t have flying taxis without vertiports, and you can’t have vertiports without official regulations and without help from existing airports. All of these players need to come together and work out the next steps on this historic path.
The AIRTAXI World Congress has already been around for a few years, growing more each time. And that’s not just because there are increasingly more eVTOL manufacturers and vertiport developers, but also because AAM has gained more attention and trust in the industry.
Until recently, it was only cargo drones that were considered reliable enough to secure orders from major customers, and be ready to kick off production. But things have changed. Various airlines around the world have committed to purchasing eVTOLs for passenger flights and adding them to their conventional fleets.
In the U.S., one of the largest deals of this kind is linked to United Airlines, who made a $10 million deposit for 100 units of the Midnight eVTOL. And none other than Stellantis will be manufacturing these air taxis designed by Archer Aviation.
Archer Aviation happens to be one of the most important eVTOL developers based in California, Joby being another one of the top manufacturers. The fact that multiple top eVTOL developers are based here is precisely why California was chosen as this year’s location for the AIRTAXI World Congress.
Last year, it was held in Istanbul, Turkey, and apparently more than 300 guests attended. In addition to aircraft manufacturers (including established ones such as Airbus and Rolls-Royce), airport operators and numerous airlines were also present.
One of the new features this year is something called “the Investors’ Lounge,” a fancy VIP area limited to investors, banks, and venture capitalists.
But the coolest features for all guests are still the static displays and the vertical airshow (a live demo). The Congress is coming up October 3, 2023, in North California, with tickets are already available.
