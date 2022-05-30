World's Smallest Functional Bulldozer Is Cute, You'll Want It Just for Yourself

Ever wonder what the smallest bulldozer in the world would look like? Well, do not think of model vehicles, LEGO, or anything like that. We are writing about a miniature bulldozer that can actually do work on a small farm or in someone's backyard or even clear a driveway. Now, we have an answer.
The smallest operational bulldozer that someone could buy fits on a standard-sized pallet, and it can be placed in the bed of a full-sized truck with the help of a forklift. These mini-dozers, as they are called, have been in production for decades, and they have a purpose in the world, and entertainment is not the main one.
As you can see, this unit is a bit on the vintage side, but it still works. It has a single-cylinder motor, which uses a set of belts to drive a set of chains that control its tracks. Just like any tracked vehicle, this mini-dozer can turn around in a short radius and is meant to do small tasks around a farm.
Those interested in getting something like this do not have to look too far on the Internet, as you can get a mini-dozer kit for about $5,500 without the engine.
Mind you, the kit we mentioned is a DIY one, so you have to do the assemble, as well as paint the parts, but that is nothing when it comes to being able to say "I'm bringing my bulldozer to help." Either that phrase or whatever folks who have bulldozers say when you ask for their assistance. The makers of the said kit say that "you can build it yourself as long as you know the difference between a flat head and a philips screwdriver."
As Rich Rebuilds has shown, even an old bulldozer can be used for work around the farm, and it could do wonders where shoveling snow is concerned. We can only hope that Rich keeps the thing until this winter, and we will get to see it in action again.
Unless its tracks get stuck by rust or Rich just gets bored of it, we have a video to look forward to this winter, and it involves a mini-dozer. It could be Santa's mini-dozer, if only someone would decide to paint it red on top of the primer grey it currently is.
