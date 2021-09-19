Gas Station Simulator Review: Lose Track of Time Managing a Gas Station (PC)

Since Goat Simulator made its debut back in 2014, many studios have tried to copy its successful formula, but all we got is just more games with “simulator” in their names that are trying to be weird without simulating anything. Gas Station Simulator walks a thin line between a bait title and an entertaining experience that packs enough ingredients to be called a sim.
Gas Station Simulator is one of those janky games that grows on you the more you play. Most of the things that are simulated in the game can be considered boring in real-life, but doing boring stuff can be relaxing and, sometimes, entertaining.
I don’t think many would see working in a gas station as a dream job but having to do all the chores involved can be soothing for the brain, at least virtually. Gas Station Simulator doesn’t take itself too seriously, yet I had to take my job very serious to succeed.
As the name suggests, Gas Station Simulator puts you in the shoes of a sole owner of a decrepit gas station on Route 66. Except for a few very old buildings and an even older bulldozer, there’s nothing else on the property you bought from the money obtained after selling your car that got you there.
Since you spent everything you had to buy the gas station, your uncle borrows you some money to get the necessary tools to repair what can be repaired and buy what needs to be replaced or is missing. Going forward, the game feels like a race to the finish due to the addictive gameplay loop that requires increased micromanagement of your gas station business.
Stocking your gas station with snacks, drinks, ice cream, alcohol, and tobacco means you’ll be adding another chore to the list of things you need to do when managing a gas station. I spent most of my time in Gast Station Simulator behind the register serving clients. Being a cashier can be boring and soothing at the same time, depends on whether or not you decide to unplug your brain.
The goal of the game is to upgrade your gas station to the highest level, but before you can do that you must complete various challenges. They’re not challenging, just time-consuming objectives like serving 100 clients, repairing 15 cars and selling gas to 20 people. On the bright side, you’ll do these things anyway to try to expand your business.Of course it's aliens!
Speaking of expanding your business, each time you upgrade your gas station, you get access to new gameplay features and products that you can sell. You can also upgrade your other buildings to make them more efficient. For example, you get more space to store products in your warehouse or you can replace repair more car parts in your workshop if you upgrade it. Naturally, this wouldn’t be a serious gas station simulator without customization options. Painting your gas station green or red will not attract more customers, but it will surely make it stand out.
But the thing that will make your business unique is Dennis, a quirky character that will visit your property from time to time and paint graffiti over your gas station. Just make sure that you don’t leave your warehouse doors open or Dennis will rob you.
The thing that took me by surprise, even though the game warned me to be ready, happened right after I upgraded one of the spots in front of the gas station to a bus station. Instead of hordes of customers, I was “overrun” by … dancing aliens. Well, let’s just say they were people wearing alien masks. It’s a fun and extremely lucrative event since the “aliens” buy just about everything that you have in your gas station: snacks, drinks, tobacco, alcohol, etc.
Gas Station Simulator offers players a taste of what it’s like to run a gas station. It’s true that you’ll probably spend more time being a cashier or repairing cars rather than refueling cars, but the game will eventually let you hire employees to do the tasks that you don’t like.
You can’t truly screw up the game, yet it’s quite possible to become addictive, at least for several hours. The progression is well-thought to keep you going even if at some point things might become monotonous. Overall, Gas Station Simulator has its problems (bugs, glitches), but it hits all the right notes as a gas station simulator.
