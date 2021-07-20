Junkyard Engineer MasterMilo Fastens Tracks to Renault Clio: Creates “Clio-Tank"

Yes, you read that right; MasterMilo, YouTube engineer extraordinaire, took a basic Renault Clio hatchback and strapped some tank tracks to it. The result? Exactly what you would expect it to be.
MasterMilo is the pseudonym of one Dutch engineer that gave up on his normal day job to become a fulltime YouTuber. His projects range from things like DIY off-road golf carts, off-road Honda Civics, and tanks, lots of tanks. With over 756K subscribers, this Dutch “MacGyver” is doing something right.
The most recent creation is the Renault Clio Tank. In a series of three videos, Milo takes a junkyard Clio, that’s barely alive anymore, and strapped to it a set of tracks from an unknown specimen of a tank. In the entire process, you can basically figure out how and what is being done to the vehicle in so much that you could build your very own, assuming you can find a pair of tanks tracks. If you use a bit of the old grey matter, you’ll find a pair in some heavy machinery junkyards; just take them off a bulldozer.
for the track. The same is done to the front.
With these extensions in place, Milo adds another three wheels between the front and rear axle onto each side of the car. These wheels and the added extensions will ultimately hold the track in place. Another steel bar is added to hold all wheels aligned while allowing for rotation.
Once the track is fit to the right dimensions, followed by minutes of hammering aimed at securing the track, what’s there to do once all that is completed? Well, what Milo thought the Clio-Tank is missing, or rather needs, is a turret. With a garbage can, a piece of metal bent at a 90-degree angle, and an aluminum tube held in place with zip ties, the tank is ready, almost. One final touch included a paintjob ready with branded stencils. This guy would make one hell of a dad.
wild it did, up until it broke down and a third episode was needed.
As they say, “Third time’s the charm.” After a complete redesign, the Clio-Tank looked like it was ready to be the next battalion vehicle. However, the experience is cut short due to clutch issues, and an eventual breakdown. The Clio-Tank is no more.
However, I have a darn good feeling that MasterMilo will be back. And when he is, it’ll probably be with another tank machine. If not a Clio, something out there for sure.
