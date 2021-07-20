autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Italian Month  
Car reviews:
 
Junkyard Engineer MasterMilo Fastens Tracks to Renault Clio: Creates “Clio-Tank"
Let's face it, summer can be boring sometimes. When it does, why not build a friggin tank!? Well, one man has, MasterMilo. In a series of YouTube videos, this junkyard engineer has done the impossible and built his own tank out of a car.

Junkyard Engineer MasterMilo Fastens Tracks to Renault Clio: Creates “Clio-Tank"

Home > News > Coverstory
20 Jul 2021, 07:03 UTC ·
The Tank CarThe Tank CarThe Tank CarThe Tank CarThe Tank CarThe Tank CarThe Tank CarThe TankThe Tank CarThe Tank CarThe Tank CarThe Tank CarThe Tank Car TracksThe Tank CarThe Tank Car
Yes, you read that right; MasterMilo, YouTube engineer extraordinaire, took a basic Renault Clio hatchback and strapped some tank tracks to it. The result? Exactly what you would expect it to be.

MasterMilo is the pseudonym of one Dutch engineer that gave up on his normal day job to become a fulltime YouTuber. His projects range from things like DIY off-road golf carts, off-road Honda Civics, and tanks, lots of tanks. With over 756K subscribers, this Dutch “MacGyver” is doing something right.

The most recent creation is the Renault Clio Tank. In a series of three videos, Milo takes a junkyard Clio, that’s barely alive anymore, and strapped to it a set of tracks from an unknown specimen of a tank. In the entire process, you can basically figure out how and what is being done to the vehicle in so much that you could build your very own, assuming you can find a pair of tanks tracks. If you use a bit of the old grey matter, you’ll find a pair in some heavy machinery junkyards; just take them off a bulldozer.

All you’ll need next is a Clio, or if you can’t find one, just use whatever you want; it looks like any car might work. Step one is to cut and weld hub extension to the rear tires as to create a structure able to support the tracks; done by adding another set of wheels on the exterior of the structure as to create a channel for the track. The same is done to the front.

With these extensions in place, Milo adds another three wheels between the front and rear axle onto each side of the car. These wheels and the added extensions will ultimately hold the track in place. Another steel bar is added to hold all wheels aligned while allowing for rotation.

Once the track is fit to the right dimensions, followed by minutes of hammering aimed at securing the track, what’s there to do once all that is completed? Well, what Milo thought the Clio-Tank is missing, or rather needs, is a turret. With a garbage can, a piece of metal bent at a 90-degree angle, and an aluminum tube held in place with zip ties, the tank is ready, almost. One final touch included a paintjob ready with branded stencils. This guy would make one hell of a dad.

Episode two revels the Clio-Tank in action. After a few runs, the wheels buckled, and the track systems needed to be redesigned. By eliminating the side control bar that was designed to hold the wheels in place, the tracks weight secured the wheels enough to run without issues. And wild it did, up until it broke down and a third episode was needed.

As they say, “Third time’s the charm.” After a complete redesign, the Clio-Tank looked like it was ready to be the next battalion vehicle. However, the experience is cut short due to clutch issues, and an eventual breakdown. The Clio-Tank is no more.

However, I have a darn good feeling that MasterMilo will be back. And when he is, it’ll probably be with another tank machine. If not a Clio, something out there for sure.

Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
Renault tank tracks YouTube DIY Renault Clio project
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day