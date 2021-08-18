World's First 1000-Nautical Mile Autonomous Voyage Will begin This September in Germany

Nellie Bly is the autonomous, SM300-equipped vessel involved in the Machine Odyssey, an epic journey that will begin and end in Hamburg, Germany. In between, the vessel will also visit Denmark, which is part of its 1000-nm autonomous tour. The ship will make over a dozen port stops in Kiel, Troense, Copenhagen, Skagen, Heligoland, and a few others.Sea Machines plans to use its own people for the crew, even though the vessel will be supported by a remote team as well, which will be in charge of controlling the ship from a shoreside station all the way in Boston, Massachusetts. It is the same team involved in the development, testing, and perfecting of the company’s SM300 autonomous marine technology, which increases predictability, safety, efficiency, and also productivity.Based in Boston, Sea Machines builds autonomous command and control technology for marine navigation. Its systems are deployed on vessels all around the world.The SM300 system enables waypoint autonomy, remote command, and control from a second location, whether it’s the shore or another vessel . It also features computer vision, obstacle detection, as well as collision avoidance. You can integrate the autonomous system with your ship’s onboard equipment such as GPS, radar, AIS ENC charts, and specialized cameras that can offer full awareness at sea.

Sea Machines chose to name the autonomous boat after Nellie Bly, one of the most famous journalists in the United States. In 1889, inspired by Jules Verne’s book "Around the World in 80 Days", she took a 25,000-mile journey around the globe, setting an international record. She completed the expeditious voyage in 72 days.