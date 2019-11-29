World's Cheapest EV Is Russian and It Launches in 2020

While we wouldn’t describe the global electric vehicle market as booming (yet), it is growing steadily and there is demand for vehicles of all shapes and sizes, and of course this includes minute city cars too.
And since electric vehicles are still quite expensive, many people’s chances to own their first EV are limited by their high cost. That’s why pint-sized runabouts like this Russian-built Zetta might appeal to many people who can’t afford a bigger set of wheels.
The plan is to have it on the market by 2020 with a starting price equivalent to $7,000. It sounds like a fair price for a vehicle with four seats, 46 nominal horsepower (or 97 peak horsepower), a claimed range of around 200 km (130 miles) and a top speed of 120 km/h (75 mph).
In fact, that top speed seems quite high for a vehicle that looks small and not very safe; it safety credentials were not detailed in the official press release issued by TASS, the Russian state-run news agency.
Zetta isn’t the only such vehicle on the market, but its party piece is its price which is lower than that of rivals, although not by much, since the more convincing Renault City K-ZE (only available in China for the moment) costs just under $8,000. What will set Zetta apart, according to its makers, are the multiple configurations it will be available in, which also include a van-like body or a mini pickup.
The official press release also points out that the vehicle will be made out of “99 percent local components.“ The only non-Russian parts of the Zetta will be the battery cells which are imported from China.
The plan is to reportedly sell two thirds of the entire production run outside Russia, although the exact number of vehicles they plan to make per year was not mentioned. What was mentioned was that the Zetta will be produced in Tolyatti (also home to AvtoVAZ).
The plan is to have it on the market by 2020 with a starting price equivalent to $7,000. It sounds like a fair price for a vehicle with four seats, 46 nominal horsepower (or 97 peak horsepower), a claimed range of around 200 km (130 miles) and a top speed of 120 km/h (75 mph).
In fact, that top speed seems quite high for a vehicle that looks small and not very safe; it safety credentials were not detailed in the official press release issued by TASS, the Russian state-run news agency.
Zetta isn’t the only such vehicle on the market, but its party piece is its price which is lower than that of rivals, although not by much, since the more convincing Renault City K-ZE (only available in China for the moment) costs just under $8,000. What will set Zetta apart, according to its makers, are the multiple configurations it will be available in, which also include a van-like body or a mini pickup.
The official press release also points out that the vehicle will be made out of “99 percent local components.“ The only non-Russian parts of the Zetta will be the battery cells which are imported from China.
The plan is to reportedly sell two thirds of the entire production run outside Russia, although the exact number of vehicles they plan to make per year was not mentioned. What was mentioned was that the Zetta will be produced in Tolyatti (also home to AvtoVAZ).