autoevolution

World's Cheapest EV Is Russian and It Launches in 2020

29 Nov 2019, 13:44 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
While we wouldn’t describe the global electric vehicle market as booming (yet), it is growing steadily and there is demand for vehicles of all shapes and sizes, and of course this includes minute city cars too.
7 photos
ZettaZettaZettaZettaZettaZetta
And since electric vehicles are still quite expensive, many people’s chances to own their first EV are limited by their high cost. That’s why pint-sized runabouts like this Russian-built Zetta might appeal to many people who can’t afford a bigger set of wheels.

The plan is to have it on the market by 2020 with a starting price equivalent to $7,000. It sounds like a fair price for a vehicle with four seats, 46 nominal horsepower (or 97 peak horsepower), a claimed range of around 200 km (130 miles) and a top speed of 120 km/h (75 mph).

In fact, that top speed seems quite high for a vehicle that looks small and not very safe; it safety credentials were not detailed in the official press release issued by TASS, the Russian state-run news agency.

Zetta isn’t the only such vehicle on the market, but its party piece is its price which is lower than that of rivals, although not by much, since the more convincing Renault City K-ZE (only available in China for the moment) costs just under $8,000. What will set Zetta apart, according to its makers, are the multiple configurations it will be available in, which also include a van-like body or a mini pickup.

The official press release also points out that the vehicle will be made out of “99 percent local components.“ The only non-Russian parts of the Zetta will be the battery cells which are imported from China.

The plan is to reportedly sell two thirds of the entire production run outside Russia, although the exact number of vehicles they plan to make per year was not mentioned. What was mentioned was that the Zetta will be produced in Tolyatti (also home to AvtoVAZ).
electric vehicles zetta EV Russia city car
Entirely Car-Free Cities, the Stuff (Impossible) Dreams Are Made Of Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again These Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your MoneyThese Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your Money
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) REV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research ShipREV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research Ship
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Squad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility SolutionSquad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility Solution
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One War Machines: Spitfire and Hurricane in the Battle of BritainWar Machines: Spitfire and Hurricane in the Battle of Britain
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Perks of Driving an Electric Car in WinterThe Perks of Driving an Electric Car in Winter
Latest car models:
MAZDA MX-30MAZDA MX-30 Medium SUVKIA NiroKIA Niro Small SUVVOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII DoorsVOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII Doors CompactKarma GTSKarma GTS LuxuryRENAULT EspaceRENAULT Espace Large MPVAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day