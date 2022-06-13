Wisk Aero's Electric Air Taxi is planning to Conquer the Skies of Australia

More on this:

1 Pioneering Vertiport in Canada to Be Built at a Former U.S. Air Force Base

2 AutoFlight's New Test Flight Video Reveals the Latest Design of Its Prosperity I Air Taxi

3 Wisk and Skyports Join Forces for Autonomous Air Taxi Operations in the U.S.

4 Wisk Gets Closer to Introducing Air Taxi Operations in Long Beach, California

5 Boeing Pumps Almost Half a Billion Into Wisk’s Self-Flying Air Taxi Development