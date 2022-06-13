Wisk Aero's Electric Air Taxi is planning to Conquer the Skies of Australia

Boeing-backed advanced air mobility (AAM) company Wisk continues to spread its wings all over the globe and is now striving to bring its autonomous air taxi services to Australia. To that end, a partnership has recently been signed between the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) developer and the Council of Mayors South East Queensland.
Wisk claims to be the first company in the U.S. to have successfully flown a passenger, autonomous eVTOL aircraft. It happened five years ago and since then, Wisk has been assiduously working on expanding its global presence. After New Zeeland, it is Australia’s time to step into the future of air mobility and the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Council of Mayors is meant to make that happen.
The MOU will support engagement with the region’s Councils on the introduction of the autonomous air mobility industry and Wisk is one of the operators to benefit from the opportunity. According to Lord Mayor Cr Adrian Schrinner, South East Queensland offers a mix of rural, beach, and city landscapes that make it the perfect location to trial and launch such new industries.
Wisk wants to establish a long-term presence in the area, promising to provide green tourism and transport options in the region. The next step is for the company to display its 5th generation aircraft in Brisbane (Queensland’s capital) next month.
Wisk’s eVTOL aircraft is an autonomous aircraft that is 21 ft (6.4 m) long and has a wingspan of 36 ft (11 m). It uses 12 independent rotors for its vertical lift, which means that if an issue occurs at any of the rotors, the aircraft can still continue its flight. The electric air taxi can fly at a speed of approximately 100 mph (161 kph). For now, the eVTOL can handle short-distance trips, claiming to offer a range of around 25 miles (40 km) per charge. However, Wing plans to continue enhancing the capabilities of its aircraft.
The MOU will support engagement with the region’s Councils on the introduction of the autonomous air mobility industry and Wisk is one of the operators to benefit from the opportunity. According to Lord Mayor Cr Adrian Schrinner, South East Queensland offers a mix of rural, beach, and city landscapes that make it the perfect location to trial and launch such new industries.
Wisk wants to establish a long-term presence in the area, promising to provide green tourism and transport options in the region. The next step is for the company to display its 5th generation aircraft in Brisbane (Queensland’s capital) next month.
Wisk’s eVTOL aircraft is an autonomous aircraft that is 21 ft (6.4 m) long and has a wingspan of 36 ft (11 m). It uses 12 independent rotors for its vertical lift, which means that if an issue occurs at any of the rotors, the aircraft can still continue its flight. The electric air taxi can fly at a speed of approximately 100 mph (161 kph). For now, the eVTOL can handle short-distance trips, claiming to offer a range of around 25 miles (40 km) per charge. However, Wing plans to continue enhancing the capabilities of its aircraft.