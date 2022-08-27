What Does It Take for a Frameset To Cost Over $5K? Cannondale's Leichtbau LTD Tells All

Let's face it, some bicycles are reserved only for a select few, and one team helping keep this notion alive is Cannondale. It's here that we find the limited-edition Leichtbau frameset, individually numbered out of just 200 pieces. Oh, and for the price of $5,200, all you get is a, you guessed it, a frameset, let alone an entire bike. Time to see what's going on here and why the bare bones of a bike can fetch this much.