What Can You and the Military Have in Common? America's Rugged XV-2 Travel Trailer

Have you ever wondered what happens when a military cargo solutions manufacturer decides to build camping trailers? Well, if you have, our dive into the XVenture XV-2 should answer any and all questions you may have.
Folks, I recently stumbled upon one of America's best-kept off-road camper secrets, none other than Schutt Industries and their XVenture brand, of which two camper trailers are a part, the XV-3 which we already met, and the XV-2, the machine we see in the image gallery.
As for why the XV-2 should be on your off-road-capable camper list, let me just start off by saying that Schutt Industries has been crafting military cargo solutions for some time now, and the big ticket item here is that they bring that know-how to each and every trailer to leave their production lines.
For example, what we're looking at is an entirely aluminum construction, making it light and durable against the elements, and once it's thrown onto a torsion axle and equipped with the standard gear Schutt has in store, we're presented with a machine that weighs 1,200 lbs (544 kg) and can be loaded up to 3,500 lbs (1,587 kg). That's 2,300 lbs (1,043 kg) of cargo, which is necessary considering this $21,650 (€20,500 at current exchange rates) mobile half-shell is lacking most of what we need in the wild, depending on how you like to experience outdoor adventures.
As for the rest of the XV-2, as I stated, it's more of a nearly empty box with which to craft the raw living habitat of your dreams. Standard, there's a power control center, that roof rack system, propane, lighting, and a water heater. Oh, and that cargo bed cover that ensures your stored goods don't get damaged by the elements. Other than that, the XV-2 is just a base. The question is, what can we do with it?
To best grasp what sort of off-grid experience we can have with one of these, let's take a little break out of our busy day and pretend we have one of these sitting in our driveways and hitched up to our SUV, truck, or 4x4.
From here, it's time to load it up to the brim with the goods we need. This is where we can see the true extent to which an XV-2 can be loaded up. On top, most owners will probably add a roof-top tent, but for those of us who don't mind ground-level bedrooms, the roof rack can be used for kayaks, a bicycle or two, or whatever else you manage to secure. Why not both? An elevating rack system can be opted for.
However, there seems to be yet another use for the XV-2's storage bay that very few of us would ever think of doing. Some of the images on the manufacturer's website show the XV-2 being loaded up with nothing more than an ATV; in short, it's basically a do-it-all kind of unit. Once everything is loaded up, it's time to drive off and say goodbye to your landlocked home for the next few days.
Now, as you're driving along the highway, at first sight of some rogue trail, you'll be able to take it without having to second-guess yourself. Aside from that torsion axle, 17.5 inches (44.5 cm) of axle clearance also accompanies the XV-2.
Things will generally carry on like this for a day or two, with some e-bike and kayak exploration mixed in, and before you know it, that extended weekend you've been waiting for will be over, and you made it out alive and well. Next weekend, just load up the XV-2 with an ATV or a pair of dirt bikes, plenty of water, gas cans, and add a dirt-filled Saturday or Sunday to your list of possibilities with an XV-2.
Sure, by the time you're done making this a fully functioning habitat, you'll be looking at a larger bill than just $21,650, but the possibilities seem to be the real payoff with the XV-2. Just a little something-something to think about if you want to kick off your outdoor living dreams.
another aspect of the XV-2's construction we need to be aware of is the lack of any welds, "eliminating potential cracking and weld fatigue." So, to hold it all together, Schutt uses Alcoa Huck Bolt fasteners. What does this mean for you and me? Well, I'm sure you've noticed the phrase "Severe-Duty" stamped on the side of each XV-2; what else do I need to say?
Then there's the lower half. Depending on what type of life you lead, this area can be used to store solar panels, clothes, water tanks, and even tools. Why not bring along an outdoor kitchen and table? Just don't forget the cooking gear. The latter can be taken care of by Schutt with an optional side galley system integrated into the nose storage box.
You'll then make it to your haven in the middle of the woods or some mountain ridge, stabilize your camper, unhitch the ol' beast of burden, and start taking everything down again. As you do, a table pops into view, a couple of chairs, a tent and sleeping bags, a privacy tent, and before you know it, you're standing in the shadow of a fully functional outdoor home. If it's late in the day, retire to your roof-top or ground-level bedroom and let the crickets chirp you to sleep.
