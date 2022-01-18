Weird Tesla Crash in New York Shows the Dangers of Excess Speed

When we first watched a video from NY Actions of a Tesla Model 3 crash, the circumstances suggested FSD could be involved. However, a more thorough analysis of the video and a chat with the NYPD/DCPI helped us to conclude excess speed and lack of driving skills were to blame in this wreck. The frightened man on the video shows it could have ended terribly.
NY Actions describes the location of the video as Brooklyn, more precisely on the intersection of East 34th Street with Avenue N, in Marine Park. It also says that a man nearly got killed there: the terrified man in blue that we see in the footage, which informs us that everything happened at 8:35 AM on January 14. Considering what he was wearing, he is probably a nurse.
We have contacted the NYPD/DCPI to learn what happened there. The accident report informs that “a 62-year-old male lost control of his Tesla sedan and collided into a building at the location. The driver was removed by EMS to Mt. Sinai Hospital with minor injuries. The pedestrian did not sustain any injuries.”
A closer look at the video shows us how everything happened. The Tesla Model 3 – a Standard Range Plus, as the wheels tell – was traveling really fast on Avenue N when a Volvo XC90 does a “rolling stop.” Ironically, this is what FSD on Average and Assertive modes may also do.
Instead of swerving and continuing on Avenue N, the Tesla driver loses control of the car and goes to the left, heading toward the pedestrian and an office building on the corner. The car hits the building, and the XC90 crosses Avenue N. It is unclear if it parks nearby to assist the Tesla driver.
Thankfully, the only damages in this crash are material. However, this is an important and shocking alert for people driving around town to do so more carefully and at a compatible speed. Learning evasive maneuvers and doing a defensive driving course is the least you can do if you don’t plan on giving up speeding.
A man nearly gets killed by an control car in Brooklyn, this happened on East 34th Street Ave N in Marine park.#NewYorkCity #nyc #Brooklyn #marinepark #nypd #fdny #ems #hatzolah #BreakingNews #Miracle#Tesla pic.twitter.com/809JqGd9Eg— NY Actions (@NY_ACTIONS) January 14, 2022