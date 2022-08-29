Watch Marry Barra Skillfully Dodge Question About Challenging Tesla or Leading in EVs

Mary Barra was recently interviewed by Fox Business anchor Liz Claman about EV production and tackling the supply chain. Asked whether she still stands by her pledge to “lead in EVs” by mid-decade, Barra dodged the question. Instead, she said that GM would have “a million units in North America alone” by that time.
Mary Barra has always been bullish about GM’s chances to overthrow Tesla as the EV market leader. Not only that, but also “leading in EVs full stop,” as she firmly stated in a January interview. This implied that GM would produce more electric vehicles than not only Tesla but also Volkswagen, Hyundai-Kia, and Ford. And all that by mid-decade, a very ambitious target. More recently, General Motors toned down ambitions and spoke about reaching “one million units of annual capacity in North America in 2025.”
Somehow, the “lead in EVs full stop” has disappeared from the headlines, and only the million-EV goal endured, which is no small feat in itself. Mary Barra once again emphasized this in a recent interview with Fox Business host Liz Claman. The interview covers several aspects of GM’s business, from EV production to lay-offs, dividends, and the future of EVs. What it became famous for, though, was Barra’s skillfully avoiding a direct answer to the “EV lead” question.
“You were confident enough in January to throw down the gauntlet and say by 2025 we are going to take over Tesla, we are going to beat them at their game and overtake the number one position, does that still stand?” asked Claman during The Claman Countdown show.
The only answer she got from Barra was nonsense talk about GM’s “strong portfolio,” the “strength of our brands,” and “our ability from a manufacturing perspective.” The only sure thing Barra stated was that “by 2025, we’ll have a million units in North America alone.” This is similar to a slide in GM’s Q2 earnings deck, without specifying how this would help GM become the EV leader.
Nevertheless, if you only read the Fox Business story and do not watch the video, you’ll find that “Barra stood by her goal for General Motors to beat Elon Musk’s Tesla on electric vehicle production.” This is an interesting piece of reporting, to say the least. After all, you can’t sell more electric cars than Tesla if you build fewer electric cars than Tesla, as someone said. We’ve linked the interview below, with Claman’s question starting at the minute 04:05.
As stated in its shareholder deck, Tesla already has 900,000 units of installed capacity in North America as of Q2 2022. This will likely be further boosted by the end of the year after Giga Texas ramps production. And let’s not forget that North America is only half of Tesla’s business. Tesla was also rumored to choose Canada for another North American gigafactory. This will only increase the gap GM and other legacy carmakers will have to fill.
