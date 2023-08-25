Wait, Wait, There's Also a Bugatti Baby II 'Golden Era' That Mixes Art With Craftsmanship

It turns out that golden Bugattis are everywhere these days - and the artsy team of the exotic French manufacturer couldn't help but offer The Little Car Company some pointers into making a Baby II akin to their one-off Chiron Super Sport 'Golden Era.'
Just when we thought we could take a respite before the autumn season, the automotive industry has done it again – in gold hues. So, let us remember how a couple of the main novelties at the astonishing 2023 edition of Monterey Car Week came from Bugatti – a unique Chiron Super Sport 'Golden Era' that took around two years to complete by Sur Mesure and a gold-painted Bugatti W16 Mistral – also done bespoke by Sur Mesure.
Since they both went to America, it is only appropriate to feel the gold rush – albeit a different one. This time around, they are more like artwork rather than precious metal. Oh, well, don't mind these innocent puns and the kid within coming to the surface because now we have to talk about something that's entirely befitting – and coming from The Little Car Company.
You know them as the proud makers of Tamiya Wild One Max – the off-road vehicle that acts as a life-size replica of an R/C car priced from $45k. They are also responsible for the Bentley Blower Jnr, an 85% tribute "of the most famous Bentley in the world," now a road-legal all-electric old-new vehicle. Anyway, they also built the Aston Martin DB5 Junior and the Bugatti Baby II.
Speaking of the latter, the company just revealed on social media they fell in love with the recent Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 'Golden Era' that was "heralded as a masterclass in customization and craftsmanship, successfully bringing a customer's vision to life by intertwining the creative boundaries between automotive technology and artistry." And they quickly decided to do the same – on a Baby II!
In partnership with the Bugatti design team, The Little Car Company created its bespoke version of Bugatti Baby II 'Golden Era.' It's appropriately dressed in gradient paintwork mixing the metallic 'Nocturne' of the one-off Baby II Vitesse with a golden hue called 'Doré.' Additionally, some of Chiron's sketches were recreated on the Baby II, while the rear features "a visual of Ettore Bugatti and his youngest son Roland with the original Bugatti Baby example that inspired the creation of today's Baby II."
But that is not all, of course. There's also a completely black interior, a black steering wheel, matching black wheels with "shimmering" EB logos, plus a black fuel filler cap/charging point. Since it's a unique apparition, there's no price tag on this Baby II, but we can easily expect it to tower way above the standard Baby II ($34k) and even the Baby II Vitesse ($50k), right?
