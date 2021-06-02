VW Golf R and Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Stage Super Hot Hatch Drift Competition

Drifting front-wheel-drive cars isn't the easiest thing to do, at least not on dry asphalt and without the use of the slowly disappearing mechanical handbrake. But why are we talking about FWD when the two cars in the video are both AWD?
Well, because both of them are actually based on FWD models, which means that, at least in theory, they should be front-wheel-drive-biased. In fact, AWD hot hatches of old used to be virtually FWD cars that only sent power to the rear wheels when the front ones had traction issues. Useful, but not nearly exciting enough.
However, the new Volkswagen Golf R can be equipped with something called "Performance Package" that adds bigger 19" wheels, a larger rear wing, a higher top speed of 168 mph (compared to 155 previously), and, perhaps most importantly, a drift mode.
With the drift mode activated, the AWD system can send up to 50 percent of the total 316 hp (320 PS) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) to the rear wheels before splitting it up to 100% to zero between the two wheels. That enables the Wolfsburg hot hatch to pull drifts that FWD siblings can only sit back and admire.
The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, on the other hand, can take things even further. Its power split is completely variable, meaning it can theoretically send its entire power to either of the two rear wheels. According to Rory Reid, the former Top Gear UK host, the difference between the Golf system and the one in the AMG is very palpable, with the Volkswagen feeling like an FWD-biased car by comparison.
Both cars can drift, yet the R requires more work and convincing, whereas the A 45 S is always up for it and seems to enjoy it more. The extra power helps too, no doubt about it, but it's the torque distribution that makes the real difference.
That power, however, comes in handy during the quick drag race staged to showcase the difference in power between the two. Weirdly enough, it's the Golf R that takes the lead off the line despite a perfectly synchronized start, but its lead only lasts for a brief moment. The AMG's 100 extra hp (which is almost a third of the VW's total output) kick in and the Merc manages to make the very quick Golf seem almost sluggish. Another win for the Affalterbach machine.
Picking between the two would be a very simple affair if the price difference weren't still considerable. Even with the Volkswagen specced to the brink, it still sits a few Ks lower than the AMG, which is clearly the better car under every aspect. However, a little less money will still get you a cool and very capable hot hatch that will probably feel just as good in most day-to-day instances.
