VW CEO Herbert Diess Shows Good Mood After Manager Meeting, Company Is Doing Well

Last week, Volkswagen's top management had a meeting behind closed doors, and one of the topics that were discussed was keeping Herbert Diess as CEO despite clashes with union representatives. The company's executives also talked about their five-year investment plan, along with the future of the Wolfsburg plant.
With that in mind, a copy of Herbert Diess' speech has reached some journalists, but it has not surfaced online. According to those who have seen the copy, Diess told fellow VW executives that negotiation with unions was going well and hailed the company for its progress in every aspect.
The premium and luxury brands owned by the Volkswagen Group are claimed to be doing extremely well, as their order books are full and their cars are "practically sold out" for next year. The outlook is better than previously expected after the company had its third-quarter results published one month ago.
When Volkswagen is concerned, Diess told fellow executives that the marque has driven past the worst parts of the supply chain crisis. Volumes are starting to rise again, and the outlook for 2022 is improving.
Herbert Diess received a contract extension this summer, which was meant to keep him as CEO of VW until 2025. However, the clash with the unions led to rumors and discussions about asking Diess to step down from that role ahead of schedule.
While the executive has not commented on that matter at all, he did state that he "has a very good mood," which he motivated by "the progress made in the last few weeks," as Reuters notes. The final decision on Diess' role in the VW Group is expected to be made by the end of this week.
VW's CEO also commented on the possibility of building Volkswagen ID.3s in Wolfsburg. On that topic, Diess replied that it "could certainly make sense to produce such a model," without elaborating when and if the shift would take place.
Currently, the Volkswagen ID.3 is built in Zwickau and Dresden. There is another factory that builds VW ID.3 models in China, but the latter only makes vehicles for the domestic market.
Meanwhile, the Wolfsburg facility builds a broad range of vehicles, mostly focused (but not limited to) on the Golf range, the Touran and Tiguan ranges, as well as the SEAT Tarraco.
According to statements made by Herbert Diess, the marque's facility will become "unrecognizable by 2030," as the changes that are set for it would make it "very competitive to Gruenheide." The latter is the place where Tesla is building a factory in Germany.
