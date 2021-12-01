VW CEO Herbert Diess Shows Good Mood After Manager Meeting, Company Is Doing Well

More on this:

1 Herbert Diess Was Asked to Change Management Style to Remain VW Group's CEO

2 VW's Board Will Meet This Tuesday to Discuss if Herbert Diess Should Stay or Go

3 Herbert Diess Tells LinkedIn Followers to Skip ICE VW Cars for the EVs It Makes

4 VW Group CEO Plans to Address Greenpeace Issues With Autonomous Driving Plan

5 Herbert Diess Gets Contract Extension, Will Stay On as VW CEO Until October 2025