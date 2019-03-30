autoevolution

VW Beetle Dragster Has Subaru EJ20 Engine, Is no Love Bug

30 Mar 2019, 17:04 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Have you ever heard of the Speedhunters VW Beetle? Yeah, this is it, the coolest combination between classic VW looks and modern racing technology. Adonis, the owner, builder and VW enthusiast tells us its story.
5 photos
VW Beetle Dragster Has Subaru EJ20 Engine, Is no Love BugVW Beetle Dragster Has Subaru EJ20 Engine, Is no Love BugVW Beetle Dragster Has Subaru EJ20 Engine, Is no Love BugVW Beetle Dragster Has Subaru EJ20 Engine, Is no Love Bug
Because the classic Beetle has a rear-mounted flat-4 engine, the natural candidate for an engine transplant is Subaru. So this is by no means the only Beetle with a WRX or STI heart, but the overall execution is so perfect that you'd think it's a rendering, not something which actually exists or ever goes racing.

The project started out with a "cool picture from the internet," of a racing Bug with side exhausts. But making it a reality was no easy task and required ten years of hard work.

The EJ20 2-liter is presumably from an older Impreza or Legacy sedan. But it wasn't making enough power, so Adonis immediately bought an immense off-the-shelf turbocharger. This was then paired with custom intake and exhaust ports, 1,000 cc injectors and custom exhaust which lifted the total output to just shy of 400 horsepower. That might not sound like much, but you've got to remember the Beetle weighs as much as a packet of crisps.

The old VW has also been gifted some custom suspension components, brakes from a BMW and lovely candy apple red BBS Wheels. Inside, it has racing seats, a custom roll cage, and industrial-looking intake tubes.

The body modifications are our favorite feature. Fender flares for both the front and the rear have been integrated so cleanly that you can't tell they're there. And in place of the front bumper, we have a black chin spoiler, matching the graphics down the side.

The super-Beetle is capable of insane acceleration, but can also do a bit of drifting thanks to the drift stick. For more on this build, check out the video below.

VW Beetle dragster Beetle EJ20 engine swap
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
SUBARU models:
SUBARU LegacySUBARU Legacy CompactSUBARU WRX STI (S209)SUBARU WRX STI (S209) CompactSUBARU ForesterSUBARU Forester Medium SUVSUBARU AscentSUBARU Ascent Large SUVSUBARU LevorgSUBARU Levorg MediumAll SUBARU models  
 
 