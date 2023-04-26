Volvo and Mack Recall VNR Electric and LR Electric Trucks Due to Fire Risk

Mack has issued a recall for its Mack LR Electric series of trucks. Parent company Volvo has recalled the VNR Electric as well over the very same problem, which stems from coolant lines that may not be fully seated.
Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal a grand total of 127 potentially affected vehicles. They're split between two examples of the LR Electric and 125 units of the VNR Electric. According to Mack, suspect vehicles were produced in November 2022 and December 2022. As for Volvo, that would be April 2019 through April 2023.
Volvo Trucks identified worrying discrepancies related to battery pack assembly during product reviews of Akasol-supplied batteries. The German company operates in the USA through Michigan's Akasol Inc.
The Product Safety Working Group within Volvo Trucks reviewed the findings, and – obviously enough – decided to recall said trucks due to a potential fire risk. At least one coolant line may not be properly assembled, resulting in a loss of coolant and a battery cell short.
Lithium-ion battery fires are tremendous even for firefighters, let alone Regular Joes and Janes. The Swedish manufacturer that owns Mack since 2000 blames Akasol for this defect, namely the supplier's subpar process controls and detection of said issue.
Batteries produced by Akasol's plant in Hazel Park will be inspected by Akasol rather than Volvo or Mack. If anything seems off, suspect batteries will be removed and replaced with brand-new packs. Replacement units are said to have undergone additional screening. Vehicles currently in control of Volvo and Mack are under a stop-sale order at the moment of reporting.
Dealers have already been informed of this problem. Owners, meanwhile, can twiddle their thumbs until mailed notifications arrive on June 16. But rather than sit idly by, owners are recommended to run the vehicle identification number on the NHTSA's web portal.
In production since 2020, the Mack LR Electric is a refuse truck with three door configurations and six door combinations. Standup and seated driving positions are available as well, joined by a dual steering position option. Rated at 66,000 pounds (approximately 30,000 kilograms) for gross weight, the LR Electric promises up to 100 miles (160 kilometers) of range on the job.
Equipped with two electric motors with 448 continuous horsepower, the Mack uses four batteries in total. Over at Volvo, the all-electric workhorse can be specified either as a straight truck or as a tractor. Good for 455 horsepower and more than enough torque, the VNR Electric employs a two-speed transmission. Available with either four or six batteries, the VNR Electric needs 60 to 90 minutes to charge to 80 percent at 250 kW.
Volvo's more aerodynamic vehicle further sweetens the deal with noticeably better driving range, namely 190 to 275 miles (make that 306 to 443 kilometers) at most.
