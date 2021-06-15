Volkswagen Group CEO Brags on Twitter About Overtaking Tesla

.@VWGroup's 12-month cumulative West European BEV electric car volume now double that of @Tesla's according to exclusive Schmidt Automotive Research data published in the latest monthly report this week.



Source: https://t.co/JrJPrLdAAN@Herbert_Diess@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/qrehHt6A72 — Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) May 24, 2021

As seen below, Diess uses a picture of a Beetle overtaking a Tesla Model 3 on the road.Some may think it was just a joke based on that specific image, but that would imply this is the only way Volkswagen could overtake Tesla. Even if Diess believes that is the case, we are sure he would not say that publicly, which leads us to the second and most probable hypothesis.On May 24, Matthias Schmidt, from Schmidt Automotive Research, published the tweet above. He describes there how Volkswagen has sold more than double the electric cars that Tesla has in the last 12 months in West Europe. In other words, how Volkswagen overtook Tesla in that market. Schmidt also tagged both Diess and Musk.As usual, Tesla fans tried to make fun of Diess and brought up Dieselgate multiple times. However, and at least in what refers to the European market, the Volkswagen Group CEO could be just bragging about something Schmidt disclosed with his excellent research work. This could be why Tesla is not willing to wait for Giga Grünheide to produce cars to sell the Model Y to European customers. If that helps Tesla improve its numbers in the Old Continent, Musk will undoubtedly tweet about that.