autoevolution
 

Volkswagen Gifts SEAT a Facility Center in China

27 May 2019, 15:01 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
Last summer, Volkswagen’s Spanish brand SEAT announced its intention to enter the Chinese market, courtesy of mother company’s joint venture with local company JAC. Although the official date of entry was not announced at the time, a major step toward taken this week in Spain points to that year being 2020.
8 photos
Cupra FormentorCupra FormentorCupra FormentorCupra FormentorCupra FormentorCupra FormentorCupra Formentor
In the presence of a handful of Chinese officials visiting Spain, SEAT said on Monday that it will open a research and development center in the Chinese city of Hefei in the Anhui Province. The Hefei location is the the one rumored Volkswagen has chosen to build an electric car plant, following an investment of $750 million.

It’s not clear yet whether the carmaker’s expansion into China will mean SEAT-branded cars will be sold on the world’s largest automotive market, and no other specific details on the project announced for the center were provided.

SEAT did say the site will be in charge with developing small electric cars, mobility solutions, components, but also technologies for automotive applications.

Last year, Volkswagen Group China’s CEO Jochem Heizmann said taking the Spanish brand to Asia is a requirement because “electrified cars are the future of mobility, and China is at the forefront of developing sustainable e-mobility solutions.”

According to the info provided by SEAT, its R&D center in the country should be up and running in 2021.

Overall, this move is part of Volkswagen’s Roadmap E plan, a business strategy that should see the German group become the largest electric car maker in the world.

By the end of 2022, no less than 16 VW facilities the group operates around the world will be manufacturing EVs. The first such car, the ID.3, was just put on sale by the Germans.

JAC Volkswagen is one of the major joint ventures currently operating on the Chinese market, selling more than 3 million cars yearly.
Seat jac volkswagen Volkswagen Chine RD center
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Manipulated Into Liking Cars 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
OPEL Corsa-eOPEL Corsa-e CompactSKODA SuperbSKODA Superb CompactSKODA Superb ScoutSKODA Superb Scout LargeLAND ROVER Discovery SportLAND ROVER Discovery Sport Small SUVMCLAREN GTMCLAREN GT ExoticAll car models  
 
 