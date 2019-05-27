Volkswagen Gifts SEAT a Facility Center in China

Last summer, Volkswagen’s Spanish brand SEAT announced its intention to enter the Chinese market, courtesy of mother company’s joint venture with local company JAC. Although the official date of entry was not announced at the time, a major step toward taken this week in Spain points to that year being 2020.

It’s not clear yet whether the carmaker’s expansion into China will mean SEAT-branded cars will be sold on the world’s largest automotive market, and no other specific details on the project announced for the center were provided.



SEAT did say the site will be in charge with developing small electric cars, mobility solutions, components, but also technologies for automotive applications.







According to the info provided by SEAT, its R&D center in the country should be up and running in 2021.



Overall, this move is part of Volkswagen’s Roadmap E plan, a business strategy that should see the German group become the largest electric car maker in the world.



By the end of 2022, no less than 16 VW facilities the group operates around the world will be manufacturing EVs. The first such car, the



