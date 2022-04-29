Vlogger Turns Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Into Matte Yellow Predator, Larte Is to Blame

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe has exactly what it takes to look imposing. And this full-body makeover with matte yellow, contrasting black and plenty of carbon fiber doesn’t hurt at all.
The GLE has reached its second generation as an SUV Coupe version and its fourth since the German brand introduced it. The three-pointed star premium car manufacturer currently offers two options, the range-topping 63 S 4MATIC+, with 603 hp (612 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, and the 53 4MATIC+.
For the 2022 model year, in the U.S., only the latter is available. It comes with a 3.0-liter inline-six turbocharged engine with mild hybrid drive that gives the GLE 53 4MATIC+ 429 horsepower (435 ps) at 6,100 rpm and a torque of 384 lb-ft (520 Nm) between 1,800 and 5,800 revs.
Larte Design, an international automotive design studio, in collaboration with Custom Tuning, used their expertise and turned this GLE 53 Coupe from a pumpkin-looking orange vehicle with black details into a bright, head-turning, fierce monster.
The ride underwent major customization, complete with a full hood upgrade, a front bumper splitter, front fender pads, roof and trunk lid spoilers, and a rear diffuser. The Larte Design experts also fitted additional stop signals and original AMG 63 attachments. Last, but not least, the car got black forged rims measuring 23 inches.
The exterior comes in Saffron Yellow wrap from Platinum Wrapping Film and Krytex protective coating, and it combines Larte Design’s full carbon fiber Winner package. The interior didn’t get a makeover and it's not as bright as the exterior. It originally included white leather seats with black accents and even a Starlight Headliner as you can see in our gallery.
The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe belongs to Romanian artist Dorian Popa. He had previously seen the “Winner Kit” on Larte Design’s page and decided he wanted one, too. Ask and you shall receive, and Popa couldn’t be happier with the result.
Let us know in the comments below which option you prefer: the orange version or the new yellow-and-black look.
