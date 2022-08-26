Vintage Hyundais Set to Star in "Seoul Vibe," a Car Chase Movie on Netflix

A new car chase movie called Seoul Vibe will be released on Netflix today, August 26th, 2022. The action film is set during the 1988 Seoul Olympics, and viewers are promised numerous car chase scenes. While we have not seen a Korean flick since Parasite, our expectations are high, but we must remember it is a car chase movie.
Instead, it will be a massive throwback to Hyundai models of the late 1980s, which might trigger a bit of nostalgia for those who owned such machines. Regardless of who owned what, the folks over at Hyundai have stepped up to the challenge and prepared a vintage fleet for the movie.
You might say it is shameless product placement, but it is not like Hyundai is trying to push the first-gen Grandeur on the market. Instead, the company has decided to ensure that the movie stays true to its set year, with vehicles to match.
Along with the first-gen Grandeur, Hyundai will also have a Pony Pickup, as well as a Porter light truck in the movie. The four-wheeled cast will include the second-generation Sonata, the Hyundai Stellar, and the Hyundai Cortina. The human cast is all-star Korean, as you would expect from a movie meant to portray Seoul in 1988.
In case you want to know who the actors in that Korean car movie on Netflix are, you need to write down Jung-se Oh, Ah-in Yoo, Kyung-pyo Go, Kyoo-hyung Lee, Seong-wu Ong, and Ju-hyun Park.
The Hyundai Motor Company has also provided a shooting location at the Hyundai Wonhyoro Service Center, so be sure to reference that when watching the movie with friends or family to underline your impressive knowledge of Korean culture.
Instead of focusing on the retro vehicles in the movie to promote its current products, Hyundai wants to build on the experience and then create experimental marketing content on digital channels. The Korean marque will also tease the next-gen Hyundai Grandeur (Azera in some markets), which will have its silhouette revealed in a cinematic digital advertisement.
The company will also provide a virtual experience on the global metaverse platform ZEPETO, which is targeted at millennials and Gen Z consumers in particular.
