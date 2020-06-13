Vinghen Ti1 Is an Electric Scooter Dreaming to Be a Bicycle

There are more things in the transportation industry looking for financial backers these days then we would have ever imagined. Some weird, some useful, and others simply insane, they all appeal to some need or desire most of us didn’t even know we had.
Thanks to the rise to power of electricity, we’ve been hit over the past few years with a number of mobility solutions so diverse it’s literally impossible to know them all. From full-grown electric motorcycles to electric scooters the likes of those used by micromobilty companies, we constantly uncover new and new ideas.
This week’s crazy engineering project is called Vinghen Ti1. Described as a crossbreed between a scooter and an e-bike, it is currently crowdfunding on Indiegogo with the goal set to raise £18,000 and a target set to start deliveries in September.
The main thing that sets this build apart from what we’ve seen so far is the apparent broken bicycle frame that instead of holding a seat high up curves down beneath the footrest. It has been designed this way, says its creator, to combine “the concept of a scooter with the size and versatility of a bicycle.”
Riding on wheels about as large as those you usually see on bicycles, the Ti1 lacks the usual frame that holds the seat, and most importantly it lacks pedals and chains. The lowered frame acts instead as a skeleton to make the entire thing stiffer, and is split in such a way as to house inside it the deck with the battery.
According to the specs released by the two-wheeler’s builder, the Ti1 provides a continuous power of 250W, it can ride on a single charge for as much as 20 miles (32 km), and can reach a top speed of equal value to its range. Charging time for battery was measured at about 5 hours.
The creator of the Ti1 is asking for between £715 and £1,500 from its backers, depending on the perks they desire. So far (at the time of this writing) only ten people expressed interest in the product, and they contributed about 30 percent of the target.
This week’s crazy engineering project is called Vinghen Ti1. Described as a crossbreed between a scooter and an e-bike, it is currently crowdfunding on Indiegogo with the goal set to raise £18,000 and a target set to start deliveries in September.
The main thing that sets this build apart from what we’ve seen so far is the apparent broken bicycle frame that instead of holding a seat high up curves down beneath the footrest. It has been designed this way, says its creator, to combine “the concept of a scooter with the size and versatility of a bicycle.”
Riding on wheels about as large as those you usually see on bicycles, the Ti1 lacks the usual frame that holds the seat, and most importantly it lacks pedals and chains. The lowered frame acts instead as a skeleton to make the entire thing stiffer, and is split in such a way as to house inside it the deck with the battery.
According to the specs released by the two-wheeler’s builder, the Ti1 provides a continuous power of 250W, it can ride on a single charge for as much as 20 miles (32 km), and can reach a top speed of equal value to its range. Charging time for battery was measured at about 5 hours.
The creator of the Ti1 is asking for between £715 and £1,500 from its backers, depending on the perks they desire. So far (at the time of this writing) only ten people expressed interest in the product, and they contributed about 30 percent of the target.