Vengeful Husband Fills Wife's Car With Concrete, This Looks Like An Easy Divorce

Every couple in the world has problems every once in awhile, but they say that communication and understanding are essential to solving them.





While we appreciate that he did not resort to violence to avenge his frustrations on his spouse, we cannot help mentioning that his “solution” did not help anyone.



According to reports that covered the situation, which appeared across the world because he filmed the entire concrete pouring process, his wife made him lose his temper after she changed her surname to gain access to a supermarket promotion.



The latter promised that whoever applied and legally changed his or her last name with the one of the company would receive $890 per month, which is the equivalent of 50,000 Russian rubles.



In an amusing twist of irony, the supermarket is called “Veniy,” which reportedly means “Loyal” in Russian, but Google did not manage to translate it for us that way.



Regardless, it is claimed that the spouse did not inform him of the decision, and he found himself in the situation without even knowing her intentions.



The man told reporters that the surname change was the last straw in their relationship, and he felt the need to



