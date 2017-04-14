autoevolution

Vengeful Husband Fills Wife's Car With Concrete, This Looks Like An Easy Divorce

 
14 Apr 2017, 14:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Every couple in the world has problems every once in awhile, but they say that communication and understanding are essential to solving them.
The Russian man that is in the top photo of this article went past those options when he hired a cement truck to pour concrete in what is described as his wife’s car.

While we appreciate that he did not resort to violence to avenge his frustrations on his spouse, we cannot help mentioning that his “solution” did not help anyone.

According to reports that covered the situation, which appeared across the world because he filmed the entire concrete pouring process, his wife made him lose his temper after she changed her surname to gain access to a supermarket promotion.

The latter promised that whoever applied and legally changed his or her last name with the one of the company would receive $890 per month, which is the equivalent of 50,000 Russian rubles.

In an amusing twist of irony, the supermarket is called “Veniy,” which reportedly means “Loyal” in Russian, but Google did not manage to translate it for us that way.

Regardless, it is claimed that the spouse did not inform him of the decision, and he found himself in the situation without even knowing her intentions.

The man told reporters that the surname change was the last straw in their relationship, and he felt the need to get revenge. He knew that his wife was proud of her automobile, which was kept spotless inside and out until the incident occurred.

Just like Autoblog has noted, this might just be a clever marketing scheme devised by the Russian supermarket chain to promote itself on a small budget. After all, the car was parked in front of the shop, and the entire clip has the brand name visible for most of its duration.

Regardless of the reason why someone would want to get even with another person, damaging their car is a cowardly act, similar to vandalizing his or her house.

concrete vandalism Russia lol vengeance
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78