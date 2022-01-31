USAF Thunderbirds Look Spectacular in First Training Outing of the Year

It’s too early in the year yet for us the aircraft nuts to be enjoying any worthwhile show in the sky. Most such events are scheduled to kick off at least a month from now, so there’s still a lot of waiting to be done.
Waiting for the general public, that is, as the pilots and machines which will enchant us over the coming months are already hard at work, practicing their routines. Kind of like the pilots of the mighty Thunderbirds are seen doing here, in this photo recently released by the Air Force (USAF).
The military branch calls the Thunderbirds’ outing "winter training," and pictured here are two of the F-16s of the demo team as they fly over Spaceport America in New Mexico. Granted, it’s winter mostly in name there, but still.
The image shows an instance of the team’s first winter training trip which took place earlier this month. Training operations will take place both at Spaceport America and at Fort Huachuca in Arizona.
According to the air show schedule the Thunderbirds released not long ago, the first event the team can be admired at in its full glory this year takes place in March. The Luke Days Air and Space Expo at the Luke Air Force Base in Arizona is where the team’s first appearance will be.
At the time of writing, there are over 30 Thunderbirds appearances planned for this year (full list here), with the last one scheduled to take place in November, at the Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.
As one of the world’s third oldest aerobatics teams, the USAF Thunderbirds is also one of the most organized. The training runs presently being conducted are supposed to be a full rehearsal of an actual air show, with “the pilots, showcenter and maintainers” on site.
The military branch calls the Thunderbirds’ outing "winter training," and pictured here are two of the F-16s of the demo team as they fly over Spaceport America in New Mexico. Granted, it’s winter mostly in name there, but still.
The image shows an instance of the team’s first winter training trip which took place earlier this month. Training operations will take place both at Spaceport America and at Fort Huachuca in Arizona.
According to the air show schedule the Thunderbirds released not long ago, the first event the team can be admired at in its full glory this year takes place in March. The Luke Days Air and Space Expo at the Luke Air Force Base in Arizona is where the team’s first appearance will be.
At the time of writing, there are over 30 Thunderbirds appearances planned for this year (full list here), with the last one scheduled to take place in November, at the Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.
As one of the world’s third oldest aerobatics teams, the USAF Thunderbirds is also one of the most organized. The training runs presently being conducted are supposed to be a full rehearsal of an actual air show, with “the pilots, showcenter and maintainers” on site.