USAF MUSTANGS Is Neither Fighter Plane Nor Muscle Car, But a Ford F-550 With Unique Tricks

For many of the people alive today, the term mustang generally has a triple meaning. First and foremost it depicts a free-roaming, wild horse native to the Western United States. Then, it was the name chosen by North American Aviation for the P-51 World War II fighter plane that was to become one of the most iconic such machines of the conflagration. And last but certainly not least, it’s the name of one of the most successful muscle car families that ever were.

