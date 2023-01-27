USAF Bets $85 Million on the Electra eSTOL Prototype

Electra says that it’s building the most efficient eSTOL (electric short take-off and landing) and it has more than 1,000 customer orders from around the world, to back that up. In addition to that, it’s been working with the U.S. Air Force (USAF) for quite a while now, on maturing the key elements of this innovative technology. A new award granted through USAF’s AFWERX Program will help move this technology to the pre-production stage for a full-scale prototype.

