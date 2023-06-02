U.S. Dept. of Energy Wants To Use Bomb-Grade Uranium in Experiment, Sparks Outrage

America desperately needs to un-learn a few myths about nuclear energy we've come to learn from the Simpsons and the HBO adaptation of Chernobyl. But even so, a recent experiment proposal by two American nuclear energy research firms and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has the global atomic community up in arms. Let's cut to the chase; it's a proposal to conduct experiments with what's effectively weapons-grade uranium.

11 photos Photo: Idaho National Laboratory (Outer Image)/ Oak Ridge National Laboratory (Inner Image)