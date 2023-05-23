Zaporizhzhia: The Full Story of the Ukrainian Nuclear Plant Besieged by Russia

When people conjure images of nuclear power plants, it's usually an image of Chornobyl (Chernobyl), Fukushima, Three Mile Island, and that's about pretty much where that list ends. But by the end of the 2020s, there's a good chance that another nuclear plant joins the shortlist that everyone, even non-energy sector-inclined people, knows by name. It just so happens to share land in the same country as Chornobyl. This is the story of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). Europe's largest fission reactor that's under siege by an invading power.

11 photos Photo: IAEA (Both Images)