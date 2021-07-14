U.S. Carrier Strike Groups Look Fierce Leading the Way With HMS Queen Elizabeth

What can be greater than some of the world’s most powerful warships conquering the sea side by side and demonstrating their full force? No less than 3 navy task groups, comprised of U.S., UK and Dutch ships, joined forces for an impressive display of capabilities in the Middle East.
The Royal Navy’s flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, must have gotten used to its leading role by now. Back in May, it sailed from Portsmouth on her maiden operational deployment, as leader of UK’s Carrier Strike Group. The 65,000-ton aircraft carrier became operational at the beginning of this year and then completed extensive training, before setting off on its first mission.
“The aircraft carrier is the ultimate expression of global maritime power”, said Commodore Steve Moorhouse, Commander of the United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group, and the ships that participated in the recent 2-day exercise that took place in the Gulf of Aden, showcased that perfectly.
Ships from the USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group and the USS Iwo Jima amphibious ready group trained alongside HMS Queen Elizabeth. Throughout the 2 days of the exercise, they performed various defense tasks against simulated air enemy targets and they hunted down simulated enemy submarines. Anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine abilities and techniques were all put to the test.
It wasn’t the first time that HMS Queen Elizabeth and the Iwo Jima amphibious ready group operated together. The 2 great warships first came face to face a couple of months ago, after taking part in NATO exercises off the coast of Scotland. Prior to that, the Royal Navy greatest aircraft carrier took center stage during Strike Warrior 21.
Strike Warrior 21 was a historically important exercise, when British F-35 fighter jets launched from HMS Queen Elizabeth’s deck, conducting missile firings at sea for the first time in 15 years. It was also there that the Royal Navy’s flagship met the other new aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, for the first time.
After completing several other joint trainings with the U.S. and other NATO partners, the UK Carrier Strike Group will continue its journey toward the Indo-Pacific Ocean.
