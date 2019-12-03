autoevolution

UPS NASCAR Truck for Sale Starting from $1

3 Dec 2019, 13:33 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
If you have some money lying around doing nothing, here’s a thought for a sound investment: an iconic UPS truck - which also happens to be the world’s fastest race truck - is up for auction with the Iron Horse Auctions in North Carolina. 
7 photos
World's fastest UPS race truck is also a TV starWorld's fastest UPS race truck is also a TV starWorld's fastest UPS race truck is also a TV starWorld's fastest UPS race truck is also a TV starWorld's fastest UPS race truck is also a TV starWorld's fastest UPS race truck is also a TV star
The UPS race truck was once a regular “package car” with the delivery company. It was retired in 1990 with some 300,000 miles on the clock, and UPS decided to turn it into a race truck as part of an advertising campaign. At the time, it had partnered with NASCAR and, as such, it needed a vehicle to include in ads and on billboards.

That vehicle turned out to be this P-800 Box Truck. With help from stunt-truck builder and racing champion Mike Ryan, in 11 days, the machine was pulled apart and turned into a race truck: it now had a safety roll cage, racing suspension and steering, and certified on-board telemetry, The Drive notes. It was also fitted with backup camera and monitor, and is now being sold with an extra set of wheels and tires. Still, it was meant for showing off, and UPS didn’t even consider actually using it.

It relented to it being raced after NASCAR fans campaigned for it, following the very successful ad campaign. Dale Jarrett did an honorary lap in it at the 2008 All-Star Race, when he officially retired from NASCAR, so the world’s fastest UPS race truck actually became a “race” truck.

In addition to that, it was featured in a handful of commercials and a documentary, a trailer for which you will also find available at the bottom of the page.

The bidding for it started at $1, but bids are anonymous. The auction still has 8 more days to go as of the time of writing, so it’s difficult to estimate how much this iconic UPS truck could end up fetching.

UPS delivery truck UPS race truck vintage car auction racing
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Looking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStationLooking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStation
What If Tesla Built This BMW M4 Rival? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Concorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the OtherConcorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the Other
Elon’s Cybertruck Is Not Ugly. It’s Revolutionary ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Rusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned GaragesRusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned Garages
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is the Taycan a Magic Bullet or a Thorn in Porsche's Side? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Perks of Driving an Electric Car in WinterThe Perks of Driving an Electric Car in Winter
Latest car models:
PORSCHE Taycan 4SPORSCHE Taycan 4S CoupeLEXUS LC 500 ConvertibleLEXUS LC 500 Convertible CoupeMAZDA MX-30MAZDA MX-30 Medium SUVKIA NiroKIA Niro Small SUVVOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII DoorsVOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII Doors CompactAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day