Looking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStation

Yes, that’s right, PlayStation has been around for exactly a quarter-century and the thing is it was actually a hit from day one. On the very first day it launched, on December 3 1994, it sold 100,000 units in its native Japan - it was the first ever dedicated gaming console and even if this is no longer the case, in the meantime sales have surpassed the 100-million mark.
all genres of games, but in this article we’re going to look back at the racing games that played an integral part in boosting its popularity. This will be a trip down memory lane, in a bid to remember some of the racing titles that helped make this console what it is today.
You can’t talk about PlayStation and racing games and not mention the Gran Turismo series. The first game in the series was launched in 1997 by Phonology Digital and up until now over 80 million copies have been sold, for PS1, PS2, PS3 and PS4.
Another iconic PlayStation driving game experience has to be that provided by Colin McRae Rally 2, the second game in the series. Available for the original PlayStation, it was a considerably better game than the first Colin McRae Rally, and the review scores from back then prove it - to this day, it’s the rally game many look fondly back at for its good physics, decent graphics for the era and the various gameplay options that it offered (including split-screen multiplayer).
If accurate, simulated driving physics weren’t your thing, and instead you preferred causing carnage and over the top crashes, then the Burnout series might be more up your street. The first game in the series, simply called Burnout, debuted in 2001 for the PlayStation 2 and it got good reviews, but it was by no means the best in the series.
This look at racing games that made the PlayStation great wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the Need for Speed series. The first NFS game arrived in 1994, but it wasn’t until 1996 that it was adapted and released for the PlayStation. At the time it received good marks from reviewers, but it didn’t really become the phenomenon we know today.
Later iterations in the series moved the action into an open world city environment, and took a turn towards the world of underground street racing (and extensive car customization) - this has now also been incorporated into the core formula for the series; even the latest game, NFS Payback for the PlayStation 4, still has the traditional NFS ingredients: decent selection of cars, fun-oriented physics, police chases, illegal street racing and lots of options to upgrade and customize cars.
