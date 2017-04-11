Updated 2018 VW Golf Debuts With LED Lights, Digital Cockpit in New York

Volkswagen has presented the U.S.-spec Golf family for the 2018 today ahead of its official debut in New York. While the changes are predictable, we like that they happened much sooner than previous updates.





We're talking about a complete family of cars, including the hatchback, wagon, Alltrack crossover, GTI and R. It's nearly impossible to pinpoint which version gets what and in which trim. But among the big upgrades, we'd mention sharper designed bumpers, LED taillights, LED running lights, available LED headlights, new paint colors and trim.



Things get significantly better on the inside, as the old 5-inch screen has been replaced by a more vivid 6.5-inch infotainment that comes standard on S models. The Golf SE and SEL come with an 8-inch screen too. In America, the 12.3-inch speedometer screen is called Digital Cockpit, and it's got the same graphics as in the Tiguan or Atlas.



Only the 2018 Golf R gets this feature as standard, which brings us to the engineering changes.The flagship hot hatch does indeed keep its old 292 hp 2.0-liter and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) turbo configuration while Euro models have been bumped up to 306 hp.



However,



To make the GTI more appealing, they've given it standard 18-inch wheels, a reversing camera, a leather-wrapped multifunctional sports steering wheel, and ambient and footwell lighting. However, we'd still go for the range-topping GTI Autobahn with the 8-inch screen, a panoramic power tilt and slide sunroof, leather seats, and a Fender premium audio system. You see, the Europeans got their Golf 7 in late 2012, but it took until the 2015 model year for the 7th generation to arrive in America. But with the Golf facelift, it's more like a matter of weeks.We're talking about a complete family of cars, including the hatchback, wagon, Alltrack crossover, GTI and R. It's nearly impossible to pinpoint which version gets what and in which trim. But among the big upgrades, we'd mention sharper designed bumpers, LED taillights, LED running lights, available LED headlights, new paint colors and trim.Things get significantly better on the inside, as the old 5-inch screen has been replaced by a more vivid 6.5-inch infotainment that comes standard on S models. The Golf SE and SEL come with an 8-inch screen too. In America, the 12.3-inch speedometer screen is called Digital Cockpit, and it's got the same graphics as in the Tiguan or Atlas.Only the 2018 Golf R gets this feature as standard, which brings us to the engineering changes.The flagship hot hatch does indeed keep its old 292 hp 2.0-liter and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) turbo configuration while Euro models have been bumped up to 306 hp.However, I was wrong about the gearbox. Unlike the S3, the Golf R will now come with a 7-speed DSG option instead of a 6-speed one. The popular 1.8-liter TSI engine still produces 170 horsepower and 199 pound-feet (270 Nm), remaining the standard Alltrack unit. Only the GTI got a power increase, to 220 standard horsepower and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm).To make the GTI more appealing, they've given it standard 18-inch wheels, a reversing camera, a leather-wrapped multifunctional sports steering wheel, and ambient and footwell lighting. However, we'd still go for the range-topping GTI Autobahn with the 8-inch screen, a panoramic power tilt and slide sunroof, leather seats, and a Fender premium audio system.