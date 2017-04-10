autoevolution

2017 Skoda Octavia RS Does Handbrake "Drifts" in Cool New Videos

 
We almost didn't watch these videos that Skoda just released because the first halves are made up of old footage. However, skip through until you see some color and you'll get to enjoy the Octavia RS's naughty/playful side.
This is exactly the kind of B-roll footage we want to binge on. But how come the Octavia RS can slide the tail like that? Did it steal the Focus RS's drift mode? No, everything is done using the classic handbrake turn.

We just realized this, but the 2017 Octavia RS is the only MQB-based hot hatch that has a traditional handbrake. The S3 and the Golf GTI/R didn't have one to begin with, while the SEAT Leon Cupra lost it during the recent facelift for some inexplicable reason.

Seeing the big Octavia body sliding around on a wet skidpad makes us forget all about the ugly-looking front end. And there are other cool things too, like the fact that the rear track has been widened or the 10 horsepower boost to the 2.0 TSI engine.

At €30,890, the hot Octavia is not cheaper than a Volkswagen Golf GTI until you realize the Germans charge extra for the doors and can't match the practicality.

Even though you can't have the digital dash in the Octavia, it's not a second-rate hot hatch, as, despite its 230 hp output and 1,420kg base weight, the Octavia RS still manages 6.5 l/100km combined and a 0 to 100 km/h time of 6.7 seconds. Basically, it's as fast and economical as the much smaller Clio RS.

Sure, you can also have it with a 2.0 TDI engine, but we wouldn't consider that a real hot hatch. However, the need for a powerful yet frugal Octavia that looks good is understandable. But that line of thought goes in the opposite direction to the fun being had in the video. Follow that rabbit hole for too long, and you might end up with an electric hot hatch that weighs two tons and will never slide its tail.



