2018 Volkswagen Golf R Facelift Will Still Have 292 HP in the U.S.

 
4 Apr 2017, 19:28 UTC ·
by
The updated Golf R won't get a power bump in America, while the European model just received its boost to the equivalent of 306 hp. No big surprise here!
According to a report from Car and Driver magazine, the U.S.-spec version of the Golf R facelift will continue with the outgoing model's powertrain. To be honest, we already figured that much out.

The R has a sister car in the Audi S3, which consists of four body styles only one of which makes it across the pond, the 2017 S3 sedan. And in this case, we literally mean "across the pond" because it's imported from Eastern Europe while the Golf is made in Mexico for the American market.

"Without extra power, what's the point of the new Golf R," we hear you say. Well, there are cosmetic changes, like the all-LED headlights that come standard in Europe or the revised air intakes. You can also have it with a digital speedometer, just like the Audi model.

Meanwhile, in the land of unrestricted highways, the 310PS/306hp Golf R is available with an Akrapovic exhaust system or a track breaking system. Still, that's something you could do yourself as a fun little side project.

We also assume that the 2018 model will also soldier on with the 6-speed DSG gearbox, while the Germans get a newer 7-speed unit. But the good news comes from the GTI because it will get a 10 hp bump to 220 hp even without the Performance Package.

While the two-door GTI got discontinued during the last model year because of weak sales, the manual gearbox is safe. It appears that about half of all the buyers got a stick, and we're not surprised. The people who buy hot German hot hatchbacks want to change their own gears. And we're not judging the DSG people either because twin-clutch autos are almost unique in this part of the market.

There's no word yet on the 2018 GTI Performance Pack. But one should exist because... why not?
