2018 Volkswagen Golf R Facelift Will Still Have 292 HP in the U.S.

The updated Golf R won't get a power bump in America, while the European model just received its boost to the equivalent of 306 hp. No big surprise here!





The R has a sister car in the Audi S3, which consists of four body styles only one of which makes it across the pond, the 2017 S3 sedan. And in this case, we literally mean "across the pond" because it's imported from Eastern Europe while the Golf is made in Mexico for the American market.



"Without extra power, what's the point of the new Golf R," we hear you say. Well, there are cosmetic changes, like the all-LED headlights that come standard in Europe or the revised air intakes. You can also have it with a digital speedometer, just like the Audi model.



Meanwhile, in the land of unrestricted highways, the



We also assume that the 2018 model will also soldier on with the 6-speed DSG gearbox, while the Germans get a newer 7-speed unit. But the good news comes from the GTI because it will get a 10 hp bump to 220 hp even without the Performance Package.



While the two-door GTI got discontinued during the last model year because of weak sales, the manual gearbox is safe. It appears that about half of all the buyers got a stick, and we're not surprised. The people who buy hot German hot hatchbacks want to change their own gears. And we're not judging the DSG people either because twin-clutch autos are almost unique in this part of the market.



