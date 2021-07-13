3 These Are the 8 Motorcycles Reproduced with Insane Realism in RiMS Racing

Unscathed 1984 Honda CB700SC Nighthawk S Comes Out to Play at No Reserve

If owning a UJM (Universal Japanese Motorcycle) is on your to-do list, here’s the chance you’ve been waiting for. 20 photos DOHC inline-four mill, which boasts sixteen valves, four Keihin carburetors and a healthy displacement of 696cc. This bad boy will be more than happy to produce as much as 80 hp at a whopping 10,000 revs, along with a torque output of 45 pound-feet (61 Nm) lower down the rpm range.



To reach the rear wheel, the force has to travel through a six-speed transmission and a shaft final drive. Ultimately, this whole ordeal translates to a respectable top speed of no less than 147 mph (234 kph), while the bike’s quarter-mile time is rated at just 12 seconds flat. On the other hand, stopping power comes from dual 276 mm (10.9 inches) discs and twin-piston calipers up front, joined by a drum brake module at the rear.



Suspension duties are taken good care of by 38 mm (1.5 inches) air-adjustable forks and dual shock absorbers, all of which hail from Kayaba. The Japanese wonder will tip the scales at nearly 470 pounds (213 kg) before receiving any of the vital fluids. Long story short, it’s fairly safe to say that Honda’s samurai is a force to the reckoned with.



Without further ado, we’ve the pleasure of introducing you to an unblemished ‘84 MY CB700SC that’s heading to the auction block on Bring A Trailer. The fiend is offered at no reserve with a modest 5k miles (8,000 km) on the odometer, so this pristine



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.