Honda CB750 “Laurus” Is a Refashioned Nighthawk Clad With a Bespoke Disguise

It features an upgraded powerplant, aftermarket goodies and a breathtaking color scheme to round it all out.



After they’ve fitted an assortment of Motogadget items, it was time for the crew to apply the finishing touch – a downright bonkers color scheme, which we dare say is the motorcycle paintwork equivalent of Salvador Dali’s surreal masterpieces. Lastly, the creature was nicknamed “ For a workshop like Portugal’s Unik Edition, creating astonishing pieces of custom artwork is the norm. The enterprise is located in the capital city of Lisbon, where it’s been founded several years ago by two fellows who share the same passion for bespoke two-wheelers.Today, no less than seven moto surgeons operate on this firm’s premises, and the entities they craft just keep getting better. This article's photo gallery exhibits a majestic 1996 Honda CB750 Seven-Fifty (aka Nighthawk) that’s been bred with care under Unik’s roof.Before we dive in for a short analysis of the customization process, let’s see what the donor for this undertaking is actually made of. Its air-cooled 747cc inline-four mill is good for up to 73 horses and 46 pound-feet (62 Nm) of twist at optimal rpm. Ultimately, the engine sends its oomph to the rear hoop by means of a five-speed transmission, which is coupled with a chain final drive.The Portuguese specialists kicked things off up front, installing a state-of-the-art Koso headlight and an analog speedometer from Motogadget, as well as a unique CNC-machined triple clamp to accommodate a Gixxer’s higher-spec forks. At the rear, suspension duties are handled by dual Ohlins shocks, while the bike’s refurbished braking components guarantee ample stopping power.In terms of footwear, the original wheels were removed to make room for a light pair of Kineo alternatives. A comprehensive rebuild was also carried out on the four-banger's powerplant, which received fresh cylinder heads, K&N air filters and a one-off exhaust system. Furthermore, Seven-Fifty 's subframe was modified in preparation for a solo leather saddle that keeps things looking rad.After they’ve fitted an assortment of Motogadget items, it was time for the crew to apply the finishing touch – a downright bonkers color scheme, which we dare say is the motorcycle paintwork equivalent of Salvador Dali’s surreal masterpieces. Lastly, the creature was nicknamed “ Laurus .”