UK’s First High-Speed Hybrid-Electric Passenger Ferries Coming Later This Year

The first high-speed hybrid-electric ferries to carry passengers in the wider London area are gearing up to enter service this year and will be powered by an advanced propulsion system developed by Danfoss Power Solutions.
Knowing that air pollution is considered the highest environmental risk for the health of London citizens, it’s no wonder that the idea of an emissions-free vessel circulating on the Thames took precedence. And it will become reality this fall, when two hybrid-electric ferries will join the fleet of Uber Boat by Thames Clippers.
The most interesting characteristic of these ferries is that they’ll cruise on electric propulsion when operating in central London and switch to biofuel when they move outside the central area. This hybrid operation is supported by the fact that the excess power from the engines can be used to charge the batteries. According to Danfoss, this makes the ships more sustainable because it replaces the conventional diesel auxiliary generators that would typically be required for the onboard AC supply.
Also, when operating in power take-in mode, the ferries can reduce fuel consumption by combining the battery energy with the main driveline machine. Danfoss explains that that’s possible because the energy stored in the batteries can also be fed back into the main propulsion line.
The power systems company claims that not only batteries but also hydrogen fuel cells can be integrated into its DC system and that technology innovations when it comes to electrification are accelerating the adoption of sustainable alternatives for transportation. Plus, this propulsion system adds the benefit of reduced noise levels, which will make commuting or sightseeing in the capital much more comfortable.
The two 40-meter (131 feet) high-speed ferries, able to carry up to 230 passengers each, will start operating later this year, becoming London’s greenest vessels for passenger transportation.
The most interesting characteristic of these ferries is that they’ll cruise on electric propulsion when operating in central London and switch to biofuel when they move outside the central area. This hybrid operation is supported by the fact that the excess power from the engines can be used to charge the batteries. According to Danfoss, this makes the ships more sustainable because it replaces the conventional diesel auxiliary generators that would typically be required for the onboard AC supply.
Also, when operating in power take-in mode, the ferries can reduce fuel consumption by combining the battery energy with the main driveline machine. Danfoss explains that that’s possible because the energy stored in the batteries can also be fed back into the main propulsion line.
The power systems company claims that not only batteries but also hydrogen fuel cells can be integrated into its DC system and that technology innovations when it comes to electrification are accelerating the adoption of sustainable alternatives for transportation. Plus, this propulsion system adds the benefit of reduced noise levels, which will make commuting or sightseeing in the capital much more comfortable.
The two 40-meter (131 feet) high-speed ferries, able to carry up to 230 passengers each, will start operating later this year, becoming London’s greenest vessels for passenger transportation.