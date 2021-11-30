UH-1Y Venoms Look Right in Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Operation

The availability of cameras and the connected world we live in have made possible things we never thought would ever be so. Take military operations for instance: until not long ago, the only way for the civilian world to share the excitement was either through news bulletins or by watching war movies.
Nowadays, real military units deploying real military hardware in training exercises or even actual combat are just a click away. All you need to do is know where to look for them and how to select the most spectacular. We (hope we) do, and today’s military treat includes the mighty UH-1Y Venom and the complicatedly-called Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command.
SP-MAGTF-CR-CC for short (if you can consider that short), this is a unit doing business in an undisclosed location, somewhere in Southwest Asia. Founded in 2013, it is primarily tasked with quickly reacting to various crises, from aiding besieged embassies to disaster relief.
The video we have below shows SP-MAGTF-CR-CC personnel conducting an undisclosed operation in an undisclosed location. For the task at hand, they use UH-1Y Venom helicopters, and they look magnificent in action.
Created, if you like, as the utility helicopter version of the attack AH-1Z Viper, the Venom, aka the Super Huey, was born in 2001 and can carry 4 crew members, 500 pounds of equipment, and an additional eight soldiers in the back. The General Electric powerplant gives it a top speed of 196 mph (315 kph), and it can keep flying for 374 miles (602 km) at a time.
As for weapons (some of which are clearly and up-close visible in the clip below, coming to us courtesy of Military in Action), they can be anything from 70 mm rockets to machine guns of various sizes.
